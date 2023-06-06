featured Licenses and Permits | June 7, 2023 Jun 6, 2023 Jun 6, 2023 Updated 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Kingman issued nine business licenses in the week ending June 2. (Miner file photo) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Kingman issued these business licenses the week ending June 2:– LH (Luxury Healthy) Massage: 4305 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; massage– Go 2 India LLC: 2205 Airway Ave., Kingman; dry cleaning– Blue Marlin Electric LLC: 7990 E. Monte Tesoro Drive, Kingman; contractor– Foothills Bank, a division of Glacier Bank: 2202 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; bank– Pancho Villa Taco Shop #4 LLC: 2601 N. Stockton Hill Road Suite A, Kingman; food services– LJT Maintenance: 2795 N. Ames Ave., Kingman; handyman- home & garden– McVay Brothers Contractors Inc: 4900 N. Industrial Blvd. Unit 1, Kingman; construction– Azteca Concrete Concepts Inc: 5217 Lakewood Road, Fort Mohave; concrete pumping– Moonstone Marvels: 3835 Potter Ave., Kingman; jewelryMohave County issued these building permits the week ending May 26:– Combs, Walter: 12675 S. Pina Parkway, Topok; re-roof m/h & carport– Trahan, Jack: Kingman; 400 amp electric to ext shed– Extreme Comfort: Kingman; new otc gas line– Craig Plumbing Contractors, Inc: 3218 E. Lass Ave., Kingman; install new water heater– Salinas, Bryan: 220 W. Meadview Blvd., Meadview; 200 amp electrical panel upgrade– John Graves Propane of Arizona Inc: 870 S. Elgin Road, Golden Valley; relocating gas line/propane tank– Quintanilla, Manuel De Jesus: 3219 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; new pael upgrade from 100 amps to 200 amps– Zavala, Maria: Kingman; otc panel replacement– Reif, Candace: 3093 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; emergency change out elec panel– Tom Burns Builders and Real Estate Inc: 7866 N. Sky View Drive, Lake Havasu City; temporary electric for construction trailer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 Police investigating after someone took down and burned a Pride flag hanging outside Tempe City Hall Diamondbacks rally against Nationals' beleaguered bullpen in 10-5 win Bettman: NHL still committed to keeping Coyotes in Arizona after arena referendum failed Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Daily Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView