The City of Kingman issued these business licenses the week ending July 21:
– UNS Electric, Inc.: 2498 Airway Ave., Kingman; electric utility
– Kingman Oncology Institute, LLC: 890 Airway Ave., Kingman; medical office
– Isaac Correa Design: 3600 N. Glen Road, Kingman; architect design
– Sig Bros LLC dba T.B. Appliances: 3010 Fox Ave., Kingman; appliance repair
– Sunshine Landscape and Maintenance: 3050 Mallory Loop, Kingman; landscaping/lawn care
– Kingdom Academy: 1850 Gates Ave., Kingman; schools/sports instruction
– Pooper Trooper LLC: 2393 Wildflower St., Kingman; cleaning services
– R & R Fashions: 3835 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; clothing store
– Wayne’s Home Repair: 4735 N. Tracy Lane, Kingman; handyman- home and garden
– Orion Managed Services, LLC: 52 Golf Club Drive Suite #408, Kingman; consultant
– Diego The Education Man Almanza: 1248 N. Rosita Court, Kingman; schools/sports instruction
– Nancy’s Creations: 462 S. Martinez Road, Kingman; arts and crafts
– Meza’s Concrete Construction LLC: 4475 Shadow Road, Kingman; construction
– United One Landscape Management, LLC: 4867 W. Chino Drive, Kingman; landscaping/lawn care
– Busy Bee Aprons: 5749 Abrigo Drive, Kingman; arts & crafts
The City of Kingman issued these building permits ending July 21:
– 114 Topeka St., Kingman; electric; $1,045.52
– H & H Development: 3616 Split Branch Drive, Kingman; $137.36
– Owner/Build 2191 Seneca St., Kingman; adu; $1,639.69
– John K Hough: 3913 Prairie View Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $962.20
– Havasu Solar: 3216 Yavapai St., Kingman; electric; $128
– Freedom Forever: 2740 Mountain Ave., Kingman; $128
– SunUp America LLC: 3799 Heather Ave., Kingman; $128
– Ambient Edge: 566 Christy Plz, Kingman; gas; $322.16
– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3753 N. Eagle Rock Road, $9,194.69
– K Kittle DBA Rebath and Kitch: 2135 Buena Vista Drive, Kingman; remodel; $322.16
Mohave County issued these building permits the week ending July 14:
– Rebath & Kitchens: 4415 N. Roosevelt St., Kingman; tub replacement w/upgrade of plumbing
– Ives, Angela: Yuca; electrical to 20’ X 20’ garage
– Barkhurst Electric: Kingman; 400 amp electrical pole for garage bld-2022-00806
– K Kittle LLC Rebath: 3162 E. Decline Ave., Kingman; shower replacement
– Farner Electric: 4563 E. Desert, Kingman; electric 200 amp panel replacement
– John Graves Propane of Arizona Inc: Golden Valley; relocating gasoline
– Graham Philip Wade, Kingman; demo of ext. Structures
– Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: 1916 E. Plantation Road, Mohave Valley; 40 gal elect water heater
– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3035 William Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocation
– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3150 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate
– Gas Meter Relocated: 3033 E. Ted Lane, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate
– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3104 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate; shoreline plumbing sales & service shoreline plumbing sales & service
– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3106 Lake Drive, Kingman; gas meter relocate
– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3120 E. William Drive, Kingman; gas meter relocate
– Air Control Air Conditioning: 2464 E. Frederick Lane, Lake Havasu City; 200 amp elec. Panel swap
– Blue Marlin Electric: 3806 N. Colorado Road, Golden Valley; electrical panel replacement
– Fulkerson, Constance: 3436 N. Hunt Road, Golden Valley; detached 12X24 shed w/electrical/plumbing
– Old Trails Mobile Home: 4751 N. Powell Ave., Kingman; demo all structures