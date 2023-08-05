featured Licenses and Permits | Aug. 6, 2023 Aug 5, 2023 Aug 5, 2023 Updated Aug 5, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The City of Kingman issued 12 business licenses the week ending Aug. 4. Miner file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Kingman issued these business licenses the week ending Aug. 4:– Rainer Oven: 110 Franklin Drive, Kingman; metal fabrication– Ann Buckner’s Massage Therapy: 1751 Stockton Hill Road C, Kingman; massage– AZTekie, LLC: 2803 Wickieup Ave., Kingman; computer consulting– Essential Therapy Solutions, LLC: 1912 Miami Ave., Kingman; physical therapy– Beebish Resale: 4365 N. Baker Drive, Kingman; online store– Tri State Electric: 2133 E. Joylane, Kingman; contractor– The Chuly’s Spot LLC: 2990 E. Leroy Ave., Kingman; online store– Hookies LLC: 221020 E. N. Fort Road Road, Kingman; food services– Conrad’s Inc dba Conrad’s Inc Pool and S: 2580 E. 24th St., Kingman; construction– MMI Tank & Industrial Services, Inc.: 3240 S. 37th Ave., Kingman; contractor– Cozy Quail Covey: 4490 N. Smoketree Road, Kingman; arts & crafts– CV Corporation: 4876 N. Powell Ave., Kingman; retail tradeMohave County issued these building permits the week ending July 28:– Wester, Robert: Kingman; demolition of manufactured home only– Armor Fence Inc: 1833 E. Deacon Drive, Lake Havasu City; retaining walls 20’x8’/40’x10’/15’x10’– Havasu Solar: Lake Havasu City; roof mount solar on extg s/f/r– High Tech Electric LLC: 7597 W. 7th St., Dolan Springs; electrical meter box replacement– Cavalier Construction Company: 4121 S. Arvada Road, Arizona Strip; 20 amp gfi & tub replacement– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: 39123 N. Santa Cruz Road, Golden Valley; HVAC, replace four-ton package unit– Baker, Jacob: 9566 Evans Lane, Mohave Valley; replace power pole w/200 amp service– Truelove Plumbing Co Inc: 3154 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; new underground 1” PE gas yard line– Robinson Electric: Mohave Valley; 400 amp panel for ext. Lift station– Arizona West Plumbing: 7939 Oriole Drive, Mohave Valley; gas line repair Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 Darcy's Corner | Ghost Arizona legislators to hold hearing in Kingman for proposed Grand Canyon National Monument Bed tax increase could be the solution for Kingman event center Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Daily Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView