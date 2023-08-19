Licenses and Permits Aug. 20, 2023 Aug 19, 2023 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The City of Kingman issued 8 business licenses the week ending Aug. 18. Miner file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Kingman issued these business licenses the week ending Aug. 18:– Dust Bunnies Anonymous: 4038 Canyon Hills Drive, Kingman; cleaning services– Prestige Laser & Cataract Institute: 710 Eastern St., Kingman; optical– Luminous Lens Photography: 2530 Miami Ave., Kingman; photographer– Erin’s Bookkeeping Serivces, LLC: 4378 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; bookkeeping Service– Broh’s Fuel Station: 432 E. Beale St. A-C, Kingman; food services– Content Matters: 2225 Club Ave., Kingman; arts & crafts– McPhillips Law PLLC: 2601 N. Stockton Hill Road, H9, Kingman; legal services– Ancient Art Custom Tile: 3705 Western Ave., Kingman; handyman- home & gardenThe City of Kingman issued these building permits the week ending Aug. 18:– Havasu Solar: 5392 Rattlesnake Road, Kingman; electric; $128– One World Enery: 2638 Phoenix Ave., Kingman; electric; $128– One World Enery: 1916 Dawes St., Kingman; electric; $128– SunUP America LLC: 1892 Cliff Drive, Kingman; electric; $128– One World Enery: 406 Gold Road, Kingman; electric; $128– SunUp America: 3617 Split Branch Drive, Kingman; electric; $128– Barkhurst Electric LLC: 410 Riata Valley Road, Kingman; electric; $183– One World Enery: 3328 Jewel St., Kingman; electric– Owner/Build: 5338 Rattlesnake Road, Kingman; electric; $43.81– One World Enery: 2803 Western Ave., Kingman; electric; $128– J & J Plumbing: 3592 Roosevelt St., Kingman; gas– Jan Bracy: 2445 Marline Ave., Kingman; gas; $89.10– Restoration Management: 4134 Ranchita Court; remodel; $576.26Mohave County issued these building permits the week ending Aug. 11:– Sabre Building Corp: 2180 E. Westminster Road, Lake Havasu City, addition of RV garage 18 x 66– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: Kingman; space- 13 whole home re-pipe– Fischer, Rebecca: Kingman; gas line– Rasmussen, Beverly: 2645 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; moving utility pole/replacement 200 amp– Sanchez, Abel: 2645 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; replace gas line– LeBlanc, Catherine: 3064 S. Golconda Road, Golden Valley; electrical meter reolcaiotn up to 200 amp– Wisda, Linda: 3616 N. Bryce Road, Golden Valley; electrical service upgrade to 200 amp Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 Kingman parks see more than $18,000 in vandalism Hurricane Hilary heads towards Mohave County Supes begin talks on $18.5 million budget deficit Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Daily Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView