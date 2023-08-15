Mykenzie DeVries may be just 13 years old, but she is already a veteran fundraiser.
DeVries and her sister Madysyn, 10, are hosting the eighth annual Lemonade Stand for Breast Cancer, which is taking place on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 66 Auto Sales – located at the corner of E. Andy Devine Avenue and Stockton Hill Road. Last year the one-day event raised nearly $2,000, which was all donated to the Kingman Cancer Care Unit to help local cancer patients with expenses such as utility bills, medications, transportation, and other basic needs.
Mykenzie Devries first foray into fundraising came back in 2016, at the age of 5, when she was inspired to run a lemonade stand to help pay for school supplies for children in need. She says that she raised nearly $100 for the cause in her first attempt.
“A couple weeks after my first lemonade stand I was ready to do more,” Mykenzie DeVries said in a press release. “So, my mom explained to me the long history of breast cancer in our family. Ever since then, we have raised thousands of dollars for the cancer patients in Mohave County who are undergoing treatment within the Kingman Cancer Care Unit.”
The event has grown over the years from simply selling lemonade, to a stand that includes all sorts of items for purchase. She said her first lemonade stand for breast cancer patients raised about $200, while her most recent effort brought in about $2,000.
“What started as a small table in my front yard, where at 5 years old I sold just warm pink lemonade and earned around $200, has now become a large stand set up with many handmade items such as pink lemonade (to keep the original tradition), bracelets, hair bows, candles, pins and so much more,” Mykenzie DeVries said.
The DeVries’ efforts continue to expand, as this year Mykenzie and Madysyn have planned several aerial silk arts performances at different locations around town in an attempt to elicit additional donations to the cause.
“This is a very big part of our lives and we are excited to expand and continue to help out members of our community,” Mykenzie DeVries said.