Mykenzie DeVries may be just 13 years old, but she is already a veteran fundraiser.

DeVries and her sister Madysyn, 10, are hosting the eighth annual Lemonade Stand for Breast Cancer, which is taking place on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 66 Auto Sales – located at the corner of E. Andy Devine Avenue and Stockton Hill Road. Last year the one-day event raised nearly $2,000, which was all donated to the Kingman Cancer Care Unit to help local cancer patients with expenses such as utility bills, medications, transportation, and other basic needs.