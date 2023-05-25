KINGMAN – Lee Williams High School class of 2023 turned their tassels and took their first united step into the next chapter.
Hundreds of community members, families and friends gathered on the LWHS field to celebrate the graduate’s accomplishments on Tuesday, May 23. Students reflected on the untraditional ways of learning during the pandemic while also maintaining friendships. Through the good and the bad over the four years, graduates said they are entering their next phase of life stronger.
Despite the challenges, LWHS Principal Jennifer Hannan told graduates to savor the moment and cherish the good memories, hard work and dedication showcased over the years. She reminded students that while everyone may stumble, falter or struggle with doubt, they have the strength to persevere and have pillars of support to lean on.
“As you bid farewell to high school, I hope you will endeavor on this next chapter with unwavering determination, boundless curiosity and a heart filled with hope,” Hannan said. “The world awaits your contributions, and I have no doubt that each and every one of you will leave the world a better place.”
Robert Brackett, valedictorian, said the class of 2023 experienced a variety of challenges academically and socially. As 2023 graduates prepared to move on from high school, he reminded them to take moments of reflection and savor moments that make life beautiful.
“Let us remember that our lives are not defined by the speed at which we achieve success but by the impact we have on the world around us,” Brackett said. “So my fellow graduates, as we step into the unknown, I urge you to appreciate every minute you have and show the people who mean the most to you that you love them.”
Memories about Tatum Meins, a senior who died in a car accident last month involving four other LWHS students, were shared throughout the ceremony. A chair with her cap and gown was placed in the first row in her honor. LWHS also presented her family with an honorary diploma.
“In the face of this tragedy, we rallied together, supporting one another and sharing memories,” Brackett said. “This profound loss reminds us of the greatest challenge you will face from here on out…time.”
Nathan Byrne, salutatorian, reflected on positive memories throughout high school, such as catapulting water balloons in physics class. He said the teachers that guided him helped to reinvigorate his academic interests. Reid Schickner, salutatorian, said with an education interrupted by the pandemic and isolation, the power of connection and friendship should never be underestimated.
“Experiences among others have taught me that it’s important to understand the bigger picture and it’s important to appreciate the outcomes,” Byrne said.
Arianna Hannan delivered the legacy speech following the “Be 11 Ceremony,” which honors the 11 fallen volunteer firefighters who died from a boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion in 1973. Hannan said that the firefights inspire the LWHS volunteers to protect and help strangers like we would friends and to be there for one another.
“Our senior year has been full of its own challenges and changes for each of us,” Hannan said. “We’ve all faced everything head on and now we sit here ready to move forward on our future paths.”
“To finish, some wise words from a heavenly friend named Tatum, ‘I can’t believe we’re going to graduate,’” Student Body President Troy Edwards said.