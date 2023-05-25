LWHS

Lee Williams High School class of 2023 toss their caps at the Tuesday, May 23 graduation ceremony. 

KINGMAN – Lee Williams High School class of 2023 turned their tassels and took their first united step into the next chapter.

Hundreds of community members, families and friends gathered on the LWHS field to celebrate the graduate’s accomplishments on Tuesday, May 23. Students reflected on the untraditional ways of learning during the pandemic while also maintaining friendships. Through the good and the bad over the four years, graduates said they are entering their next phase of life stronger.