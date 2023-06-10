Every now and then, a person and a job are just meant for each other. That’s the case with Lawrence Wilson II, Mohave County’s Animal Supervisor.
Wilson works under Animal Shelter Manager Nicole Mangiameli. That’s great news for the animals in the facility, but it’s just as vitally important and of benefit to Wilson himself. He calls it his “dream job.” It’s exactly where he should be at this time in his life.
He was born in Indio, California but moved to Kingman when he was six-years-old. He grew up in a household loaded with a full variety of dogs, cats and snakes. Animals have remained a huge part of his life, inside and outside his home. Kingman has been just as important to his environment. Outside of a year-long stint in Granbury, Texas, he’s remained in the county seat.
In 2016, Wilson started to spend time volunteering at the shelter when it was part of the Western Arizona Humane Society. Within five days, he was offered a full-time job and soon was put into the kennel lead position. When Mohave County took over the shelter in 2019, he said, “it was a dream come true and I have been working for the county ever since.” He added,
“Honestly, I would not want to be anywhere else,” Wilson said.
“The animal shelter is a big part of my life; it is not just a job for me,” Wilson said. “During my time here I’ve started a family; Rebecca and I have bought a home, and adopted multiple animals from our shelter.”
They have four dogs (Rhaegar, a great pyranese; Sylvanas, a great dane; Hanny, a shepherd mix; and Mickey, a corgi. There’s also a snake named Nagini and four cats roam the premises as well.) All the four-legged creatures and the slithery one as well were adopted from the shelter.
He has literally taken his work home with him and gave them a deserved second chance. Of course, when he leaves home, animals surround him everywhere he walks in his daily tasks. He gets to know each of them and the difficulties they face with hopes remaining for that forever home.
Asked to share a story of an animal from the shelter, Wilson zeroed in on his own great dane, Sylvanas. He points out that she was the second dog he adopted from the shelter. This dark grey dog was named after a video game he plays.
“She came in from animal control with her sister. Her sister had a bit better temperament, but Syl was so scared of humans she couldn’t stop shivering in the kennel when staff would come near. I couldn’t stand to see this beautiful creature urinate on herself out of fear and, so, I didn’t ask anyone at home. I just took her to be a foster.”
By now readers should know that Wilson would be a “foster fail” with Syl. He gained her trust and her love and within two weeks, Wilson told his boss that Sylvanas was staying “forever.”
Today, Wilson calls Sylvanas “probably one of the best animals on the face of this planet. She is a sweetheart to all people, and she is so smart she has a bedtime ritual before falling asleep and taking up most of my bed, she puts her paws on my shoulders and we say goodnight. Every. Single. Night.”
Wilson strongly believes that the most difficult part of his job is dealing with people who adopt a dog and simply aren’t patient enough to understand that a homeless animal needs time to adjust and trust in a new environment. Some humans return the dog to the shelter within days or a few weeks saying essentially that the animal was “too much work.” Patience is needed. Important rewarding changes will occur.
Perhaps the most difficult time for Wilson was near the start of his employment at the shelter when it was still under the control of WAHS. A local unsanctioned “animal sanctuary” failed and all the dogs housed there were transferred to the shelter. The dogs had really been part of a hoarding situation and the shelter employees had to figure out a way to transfer, adopt, or house these additional animals. He remembers thinking there’s was no way all the animals would fit in the facility.
Wilson says the hoarding was a defining moment to why he wants to continue his career at the shelter.
“For me, being the person/team that is responsible for these animals when everything else has failed them, is more important to me then a lot of people realize. I have now become very experienced with hoarding cases and I have refined and improved the techniques and procedures we use down at the shelter to help these animals. Situations like this are a reality in our area and being with these animals when they are at the absolute lowest point of their lives and giving them the care that is needed to give them another shot is probably the best feeling in the world and it’s something I wish everyone could experience,” Wilson said.
Recently, Wilson was cited for personally paying for part of the adoption fee for an older vet who adopted a shelter dog. His heart is in the right place. He was just given the new position of Animal Supervisor at the shelter.
“It is my work here that has paved a way for everything I have today and with a new facility in the works, the sky is the limit. I look forward to always providing care and love for the homeless animals of Mohave County,” Wilson said.
Pictured with Wilson is the feisty, lovable dog named Cardinal, available for adoption.
(This is one of a series of profiles on Mohave County employees by the county communications office.)