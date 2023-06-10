Lawrence Wilson II

Lawrence Wilson II has his dream job as Mohave County’s Animal Supervisor. Pictured with Wilson is the feisty, lovable dog named Cardinal, available for adoption. 

 (Courtesy photo)

Every now and then, a person and a job are just meant for each other. That’s the case with Lawrence Wilson II, Mohave County’s Animal Supervisor.

Wilson works under Animal Shelter Manager Nicole Mangiameli. That’s great news for the animals in the facility, but it’s just as vitally important and of benefit to Wilson himself. He calls it his “dream job.” It’s exactly where he should be at this time in his life.