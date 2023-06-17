Sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl at their work place will result in an extended stay at the Arizona Department of Corrections for a Lake Hatvasu City man. Neal Ferrara, 25, was convicted of sexual conduct with a minor at the end of his two-day trial in Kingman Wednesday.
A Mohave County Superior Court jury deliberated about two hours before returning its guilty verdict at the Law and Justice Center.
Deputy Mohave County attorney Amanda Claerhout told the jury that Ferrara and the underage victim worked together at a Lake Havasu business in the 1400 block of Dover Ave. She said other employees had left for the day, leaving Ferrara and the 14-year-old girl to close the business on Oct. 7, 2021.
Claerhout said an employee from another business visited the Dover shop, discovering Ferrara and the teen engaged in sexual intercourse. Claerhout said the woman was able to recognize and identify both parties but did not believe they were aware they had been caught in the act as she quickly exited the business.
Defense attorney Virginia Crews countered that Ferrara has always denied having sex with the girl. And Crews said the alleged victim denied the activity when interviewed by police and maintained the denial for more than 600 days, changing her story just days before trial.
Claerhout said the victim maintained the bogus story because she feared the truth would cause difficulty in her family and school environments. She said Ferrara faces a 13-20-year prison sentence when sentenced July 11 by Judge Billy Sipe.