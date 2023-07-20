KUSD bus

A school bus pulls out of Lee Williams High School on Thursday. The Kingman Unified School District reported several bus-related issues on the first day of school on Wednesday, including students getting on the wrong bus, or off at the wrong stop.

 Photo by Michael Zogg / Kingman Miner

KINGMAN— On the first day back to school, Kingman Unified School District reported transportation issues such as students being dropped off at incorrect locations and buses not arriving on time.

KUSD Assistant Superintendent Jeri Wolsey, confirmed that on Wednesday some students boarded the wrong bus or departed the bus at the wrong stop. Despite the issues, she said all students made it to their destination.