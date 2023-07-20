A school bus pulls out of Lee Williams High School on Thursday. The Kingman Unified School District reported several bus-related issues on the first day of school on Wednesday, including students getting on the wrong bus, or off at the wrong stop.
KINGMAN— On the first day back to school, Kingman Unified School District reported transportation issues such as students being dropped off at incorrect locations and buses not arriving on time.
KUSD Assistant Superintendent Jeri Wolsey, confirmed that on Wednesday some students boarded the wrong bus or departed the bus at the wrong stop. Despite the issues, she said all students made it to their destination.
“This happened for a variety of reasons that have been identified and resolved with school admin, families and the drivers,” Wolsey said.
Wolsey said that 3,000 KUSD students ride the bus daily. It was not clear how many students got on the wrong bus or ended up at the wrong stop.
“The good news is that everyone made it home and transportation is working hard to iron out any kinks that delayed routes or had inco
said. “We appreciate families working with us to make this a smooth system for all students.”
Multiple parents took to social media to voice their frustration about late buses, students getting on the incorrect bus, or students exiting at the wrong location, which resulted in some parents having to search for their children.
Alec Stover said he and his wife were waiting for their six-year-old at the bus stop around 3 p.m. when their son didn’t show. They knew that buses may be late since it was the first day of school, but they began to worry as temperatures rose and the hour dragged on. Stover stayed at the bus stop they were supposed to pick up their son while his wife drove several streets over where she found her son after 4 p.m. scared and confused. He had a sticky note with the street where he was supposed to meet his parents, but the location where he was dropped off was not the correct stop.
Wolsey noted that the district continues to deal with a bus driver shortage, so some routes have doubled. As a result, current routes have lengthened and kids may get dropped off later than expected.
“This may cause some delay in posted route times and some families were concerned when students didn’t arrive home when expected. We apologize for the delays and ask that everyone continue to communicate and work together as the routes become familiar and new drivers are added to the team,” Wolsey said.
rrect bus stop information,” KUSD Superintendent Gretchen Dorner