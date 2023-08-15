MOHAVE COUNTY - Mohave Community College, Western Arizona Vocational Education Career Technical Education District and several local high school districts including Kingman Unified School District are partnering on a new project to help students get on pathways to great careers.
Career Coach will focus on promoting the importance of post-secondary education and skills training. MCC wrote in a news release that under the partnership agreement, MCC and WAVE will provide career coaches/counselors to work with high school students in the Colorado River Union High School District, Kingman Unified School District and Lake Havasu Unified School District.
MCC hopes that students who do not have career skills training paths on their radar will be encouraged to utilize the program. The four career coaches/counselors will work closely with students to identify careers of interest and offer assistance identifying college degrees, certificates and credentials needed to attain the skills and knowledge to reach their career goal.
“This is a great project WAVE/CTED approached the College about and we couldn’t be happier to be a partner,” said MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein. “MCC is a vital first step on the path to just about every type of career from medical to mechanical, computers to culinary, and so many more that the Career Coaches will be able to help students identify and attain.”
Kingman superintendent Dr. Gretchen Dorner said she expects the partnership to provide a big boost to students.
“Kingman Unified School District is thrilled to collaborate with MCC and WAVE CTED in offering students future story support through comprehensive career counseling services,” Dorner said. “By working together, students will be afforded the opportunity to choose their pathway and utilize available resources in order to reach their dreams. The number one barrier now is a lack of procedural knowledge and support in finding answers. This collaboration removes those barriers and moves students across the finish line!”
Klippenstein also noted, that more than 50% of students do not yet realize the importance of career and skills training after high school even though 70% of all careers will require some college by the year 2027, according to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce.
“At MCC we offer the traditional knowledge-based college education and many healthcare and workforce courses tailored to provide students with the knowledge and skills needed for careers in many different industries,” he said.
WAVE/CTED is spearheading the career coach/counselor project to provide the districts with additional assistance to help increase student access to post-secondary education and training.
"There are so many opportunities available for our students within our local area. These new positions on campus were designed to support students with a focus on futures, careers and pathways to help students learn about all of those opportunities that exist and the resources that are available to help them succeed in the workforce and in life. Students can start taking classes or enrolling in training programs as early as high school and can continue to learn and earn locally after they graduate," said Director of WAVE CTED Amy West.
Parents who want their high school students to meet with one of the career coaches/counselors should contact their local high school.