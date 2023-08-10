KINGMAN— Online charter school students will not be able to participate in sports at Kingman Unified School District, keeping in place prior decisions made by past school boards.
On Tuesday, Aug. 8, KUSD’s Governing Board denied the eligibility for Arizona online charter students to participate in KUSD sports teams. KUSD Superintendent Gretchen Dorner said all previous boards have also denied online charter students from participating, such as added costs and KUSD students having a spot taken on a team.
“All other governing boards who have discussed this and made decisions have said homeschool students are permitted on sports teams in their zone schools. Online charter schools not,” Dorner said.
According to ARS 15.3, only students enrolled at a member school at a high school level can be eligible for interscholastic competitions, team practices and tryouts. Students of Kingman High School, Lee Williams High School and Cambridge Academy, KUSD’s online academy, are considered “members” of the district.
However, there are several exceptions within the statute. Homeschool students are eligible to participate in KUSD sports if they meet requirements that allow them to play in the school within their zone.
“If someone is a registered homeschool student, they’re not enrolled in an online charter or public school then the current board procedure is to allow them to play on a sports team in the school that they’re zoned in,” Dorner said.
A similar rule can apply to online charter schools if approved by the district’s governing board on an annual basis. If approved by a board, they also have the authority to charge online charter school students additional fees to participate.
According to Dorner, several online charter school students have approached KUSD this year seeking to participate. She said with the “explosion” of charter and private schools in Arizona, students have dispersed throughout communities, and students wanting to participate in public school sports has increased.
The pros of allowing online charter school students to participate in sports are community access to athletics throughout the city and it would help increase team sizes.
However, the cons are that the funding follows the student if they are enrolled in an online charter school, and KUSD would have to pick up the tab for a student to participate using taxpayer dollars for travel costs, uniforms, etc. However, a fee could be adopted. Homeschool students do not have to pay a fee to KUSD since they do not receive funding from the state.
Dorner said another con is that a charter student takes the place of a student enrolled at KUSD.
“Wanting all students to be able to play and have a place to participate in interscholastics is a huge positive, it builds community. The negative is the cost and then the displacement of students,” Dorner said.
However, board members decided to continue barring online charter students from participating in school athletics for this school year.
“I feel like if they wanted to have sports as a part of their child’s development they had the option to enroll in Kingman Unified School District,” Board member Lori Grant said. “The fact that they chose to use a charter, then that also includes not having access to some of those extracurricular activities that KUSD strives to include.”