KUSD school board

The Kingman Unified School District Governing Board decided not to allow students of online charter schools to participate in the district's athletics programs.

 JC Amberlyn

KINGMAN— Online charter school students will not be able to participate in sports at Kingman Unified School District, keeping in place prior decisions made by past school boards.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, KUSD’s Governing Board denied the eligibility for Arizona online charter students to participate in KUSD sports teams. KUSD Superintendent Gretchen Dorner said all previous boards have also denied online charter students from participating, such as added costs and KUSD students having a spot taken on a team.