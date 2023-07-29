KUSD

 Miner file photo

KINGMAN— Kingman Unified School District’s Governing Board will hold a special meeting to discuss the details of KUSD Extended School Day program for afterschool care.

The board will meet at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 3033 MacDonald Ave. Based on previous information provided by KUSD, afterschool care will only be open to K-8 KUSD students at this time. The program is projected to be open from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Bussing from schools will be available.