KINGMAN— Kingman Unified School District’s Governing Board will hold a special meeting to discuss the details of KUSD Extended School Day program for afterschool care.
The board will meet at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 3033 MacDonald Ave. Based on previous information provided by KUSD, afterschool care will only be open to K-8 KUSD students at this time. The program is projected to be open from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Bussing from schools will be available.
The cost will be similar to the former Club for Youth prices and will be made public when the KUSD Governing Board approves the program after the Aug. 2 meeting.
“Our KUSD team understands there is a continued need for afterschool and Friday care. Therefore, we are working hard to establish a program similar to the one offered by the former Club,” KUSD wrote.
The Club for Youth abruptly shut down in April, leaving the school district scrambling for afterschool care for Kingman kids. A Summer Youth Program funded by Mohave County American Rescue Plan Act funds kept doors open for seven weeks over the summer.
Separate investigations involving the Kingman Club for Youth formerly operated by Bill Ward are being consolidated and transferred to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. The Mohave County Attorney’s Office and Kingman Police Department opened separate investigations following Ward’s abrupt closure of the club in late April. Police said allegations of mishandling of funds were part of the focus of the probe.