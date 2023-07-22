Elizabeth Tisdale

 MCSO Photo

KINGMAN - A Kingman woman who apologized for her role in the death of Department of Public Safety officer Leo Becenti, 54, was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on Friday. The punishment was stipulated in a plea agreement convicting Elizabeth Tisdale, 55, of negligent homicide and driving under the influence of drugs.

Defense attorney Michael Crocker said a mix of misfortune and consequence led to the tragic death of Becenti on March 9, 2022.