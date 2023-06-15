Gretchen Dorner

Kingman Unified School District could make mandatory uniform shirts optional. Gretchen Dorner is pictured. 

 (Miner file photo)

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District could say goodbye to mandatory uniform shirts and instead make them optional.

On Wednesday, June 14, school staff, school board members and community members discussed the pros and cons of making the shirts optional. Those who opposed the optional attire said that the ease of getting students dressed in the morning outweighed the pros of students wearing what they want and not having clear-cut rules for a dress code.