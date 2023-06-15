KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District could say goodbye to mandatory uniform shirts and instead make them optional.
On Wednesday, June 14, school staff, school board members and community members discussed the pros and cons of making the shirts optional. Those who opposed the optional attire said that the ease of getting students dressed in the morning outweighed the pros of students wearing what they want and not having clear-cut rules for a dress code.
KUSD Superintendent Gretchen Dorner said the uniform shirts were adopted in 2007, but staff has decided to revisit the topic due to a lack of vendors in the community, which has made it harder for students to obtain the shirts. She also said since the district does not have a full uniform, she wants to revisit the shirts and get thoughts from the public.
Dorner said it may not make sense to mandate a shirt dress code when students can wear a variety of accessories, shoes and pants. According to the school district’s lawyer, KUSD would most likely lose a lawsuit if the matter was taken to court.
Dorner also said that even if the uniform shirts become optional, there will still be a dress code to follow.
Three community members spoke on the matter and argued that uniform shirts should be mandatory. They said that the shirts are easy to pass down from one kid to another, and there’s less fuss about what to wear each day. Some parents also said students could be bullied for not having “popular” clothes. Several opponents also argued could lead to sexual harassment allegations if a male teacher comments on a female student’s attire.
Both sides argued that their position on the matter saves families money. However, KUSD lost their largest shirt provided, which has made it challenging for KUSD families to find the required shirts for school. There are currently three vendors in the area that can get the appropriate shirts, but may not have the manpower to handle the demand.
Dorner also said that the topic of mandatory shirts came up since students are allowed to wear whatever outwear they want. Since students can cover their school shirts with a sweatshirt, it can defeat the purpose of a mandatory uniform shirt.
Dorner said that eight out of 10 staff members interviewed on the matter were in favor of making the shirts optional. Some who were interviewed said that it can become a hassle to make sure kids are wearing mandatory shirts, especially when they can wear a variety of pants and accessories.
The item was only for discussion, and staff plans to make a decision before the 2023-24 school year.