KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District Board members did not approve a variety of books presented to them for classroom use due to language and content.
At the Wednesday, June 14 board meeting, members heard several public testimonies that argued several books proposed to be taught in a classroom setting were not appropriate for students.
“Ready Player One” by Ernest Cline and “Warm Bodies” by Isaac Marion were not approved by the board to be read in a high school class due to language and violence. The books were on display for 60 days, and several members of the public spoke to Assistant Superintendent Jeri Wolsey with concerns about why students should read words with profanity if they can’t speak them in the classroom. Other comments given to Wolesy include the books just not being well written.
Board member Lori Grant said that neither book was thought-provoking and seemed more like fun reads instead of books to be read for school. Both books were not approved by the board. “Both of those books had offensive or explicit language and explicit sexual content,” Board President Toni Henry said.
“My hope and prayer would be that publishers would come and bring student versions of some of these books that may have good storylines that our students would love to read but yet limit the language and sexual content in them,” Henry said of the young adult books.
Two members of the public said that the violence depicted in “Warm Bodies” was not something teenagers should read about. On speaker began reading an excerpt from “Ready Player One” which has a swear word that the speaker argued was not appropriate.
Board President Toni Henry read a page from “The Giggler Treatment” by Roddy Doyle, which repeated the word “poo” multiple times on one page. Henry argued that it is not appropriate for an elementary classroom setting. Henri was the only board member opposed to the book while the rest of the board approved it.
“I don’t know the fixation on the word ‘poo’ in our classrooms,” Henry said.