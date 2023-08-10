KINGMAN— The Kingman Unified School District Governing Board picked Boyd Hardy to fill a vacancy on the board.
Board members held a question and answer session on Tuesday, Aug. 8 to determine who would fill the seat through 2024. Besides Hardy, Susan Collins, Danielle Ohle-Keck, Logan Marsh and Kim Pinkstaff were considered for the position.
Hardy, an EMS medical helicopter pilot, said his two children inspired him to apply for the role. He sees it as a way to help out with the community and kids, particularly since he grew up in Kingman.
“With being part of the community for as long as I have been, I feel like the future of this community very much revolves around the education of our kids,” Hardy said.
He also said he was drawn to get more involved with the school during COVID-19 and how teachers were treated during the pandemic.
“Teachers were not considered a higher priority than my fast food workers,” Hardy said.
He hopes to help prepare them for their future as well as retain a future workforce. During his interview, he told the board that when he leaves the board, he wants to leave the school district and community in a better position than when he started.
He said his goal is to make KUSD the best possible place for his kids, ensure there’s adequate funding, and create a safe environment for teachers.
Due to his job as a medical helicopter pilot, it will “depend” on whether he can make the regularly scheduled meetings. Due to his current schedule, he may be working during the meetings.
“I will be in attendance when I can,” Hardy said.
When asked how he will build consensus and support the community as a board member, he said the goal is to make sure the district has funding and the schools have what they need to make sure students are getting the education they need.
“Take it one item at a time and grow from there,” Hardy said.
He described the role of the superintendent and board as an idea of what the schools are supposed to be. While he doesn’t expect every decision to be the right one, he does expect the board to help students and staff succeed.
“Your goals are to try to steer the community, steer the schools in the best way possible,” Hardy said.
The board was in an executive session for about an hour before announcing their decision that Hardy will serve on the board for a year and a half. He was picked unanimously.
“This was not an easy decision,” Board member Starr Jensen said.