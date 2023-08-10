Boyd Hardy

Boyd Hardy talks to the Kingman Unified School District Board at its Aug. 8 meeting, prior to his appointment to fill the vacant seat on the board.

 JC Amberlyn

KINGMAN— The Kingman Unified School District Governing Board picked Boyd Hardy to fill a vacancy on the board.

Board members held a question and answer session on Tuesday, Aug. 8 to determine who would fill the seat through 2024. Besides Hardy, Susan Collins, Danielle Ohle-Keck, Logan Marsh and Kim Pinkstaff were considered for the position.