KINGMAN- Kingman Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Singer provided an update on the Domestic Violence Court, which aims to break the cycle of domestic violence in Kingman.
Singer presented the new program in 2021 and since then has graduated 22 individuals. He told Kingman City Council on Tuesday, June 20 that there have been 40 participants in the program in the 15 months the Domestic Violence Court has been in effect. There are currently 17 participants in the program. Only one individual had to be terminated and only one had a reoffense.
“It just felt like something in collaboration with the prosecutors and city attorney’s office, the defense council that it was something we really wanted to do and needed to do,” Singer said about the program.
Arizona ranks one of the top states in death due to domestic violence, according to Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence. In 2023, 23% of intimate partner homicides had prior reports of abuse or orders of protection. Singer said one goal of the program is to stop violence escalation that could result in death.
“This is a problem in this state, this is a problem in Mohave County, this is why we run this program,” Singer said.
Singer said this in his opinion, domestic violence is the most serious crime seen in court. The program treats those with misdemeanor domestic violence charges to reduce recidivism. He also believes that domestic violence is generational because children learn that violence is an acceptable way to treat their partner or that they accept that it is normal to be a victim of violence. Long term, Singer said the goal is to break that generation cycle.
Previously, those with domestic violence charges of the offense were sent to unsupervised counseling, given rules in conditions. Singer said it was a “hope for the best” system. However, he said time after time that didn’t work and the same offenses were committed.
“It’s a plague in Mohave County, it’s a plague in the City of Kingman and it needs to be addressed,” Singer said.
With the program, offenders are supervised and come to Singer’s court once a month to ensure compliance with counseling. They are also drug tested randomly and regularly. Probation also visits their homes to make sure they’re in compliance.
If they complete the court, some charges may be reduced or dismissed.
“Coming to see me on a monthly basis and making sure they’re doing everything that we’ve been asking them and ordering them to do so we can get this nipped in the bud,” Singer said.
Singer believes that if they can address core issues and long-term goals instead of just looking at a file can avoid continues offenses and violence escalation, such as homicide.
“The people that are coming to me are misdemeanors, so they’re serious, but not as serious as they could be as our prosecutors and county attorneys see,” Singer said. “Hopefully we’re addressing it at our level before it gets to that level in more serious things.”