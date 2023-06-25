Courts
Dmytro Smaglov

KINGMAN- Kingman Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Singer provided an update on the Domestic Violence Court, which aims to break the cycle of domestic violence in Kingman.

Singer presented the new program in 2021 and since then has graduated 22 individuals. He told Kingman City Council on Tuesday, June 20 that there have been 40 participants in the program in the 15 months the Domestic Violence Court has been in effect. There are currently 17 participants in the program. Only one individual had to be terminated and only one had a reoffense.