Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s June 9 speakers

Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s June 9 speakers were David Wayt, Kingman Chapter President of Sleep in Heavenly Peace and his wife, Melissa. 

 (Courtesy photo)

Sleep in Heavenly Peace was established in Idaho in 2016. A 100% volunteer organization, it builds bunk beds for needy children.