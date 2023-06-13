featured Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club's June 9 speakers David Wayt and his wife Melissa Jun 13, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s June 9 speakers were David Wayt, Kingman Chapter President of Sleep in Heavenly Peace and his wife, Melissa. (Courtesy photo) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club's June 9 speakers were David Wayt, Kingman Chapter President of Sleep in Heavenly Peace and his wife, Melissa.Sleep in Heavenly Peace was established in Idaho in 2016. A 100% volunteer organization, it builds bunk beds for needy children.To volunteer, sponsor or donate to a Kingman area build, call 801-512-5685 or for more information, log on to https://shpbeds.org/chapter/az-kingman/. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 Mohave County awarded $45,000 for repairs to walking trails at Hualapai Park Attorney General investigating Kingman Club for Youth allegedly mishandling of funds City of Kingman staff plans to improve building sector services Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView