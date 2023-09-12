KINGMAN – There’s a quick, loud thrill in watching a miniature missile take off and a few minutes of curiosity and staring into the sky waiting for it to come down.
That’s what a small group of the Kingman Rocketeers, a local model rocket club, spent doing Saturday morning out on Red Lake about a mile off Stockton Hill Road at mile marker 36. Temperature Saturday was about 90 degrees with a very slight breeze – perfect conditions for launching rockets.
The Kingman Rocketeers #855 are members of the National Association of Rocketry (NAR) and started three years ago when current lead organizer Jim Byrne met with the president of what would become the Rocketeers. That president wanted to charge dues, launch fees and charge for launch stems and control boxes. That didn’t sit right with Byrne, so he took control, built all their equipment and fine-tuned the club with the intention and continuation of it being casual and informal.
“There are no officers, official titles, dues or launch fees like most other rocket groups have,” he said.
Membership is also casual. Byrne has there is no official list but said there are about 70 people that fluctuate between launches and other events tied to the club and others.
The ages range from 10 to 80 years old.
“The group leans heavy with seniors, but anyone is welcome,” he said.
Mike Loman is a Prescott Valley resident and woke up at 3 a.m. to make the trip to Red Lake. He comes out to launch and test a variety of high-powered rockets each month.
He started his rocket hobby in high school, but took a break during his career as an aerospace engineer for Grumman. When he retired, he started building the rockets again, many with motors that easily run into the hundreds of dollars apiece.
“My goal is to spend more money on rocket motors than on gas,” he said.
Gaveston ‘G’ Brown, a Kingman resident, had a few models to test, some from a kit and some built from scratch.
One of his rockets was scratch-built fiberglass-hybrid 3-inch diameter, a little over five feet tall and can reach an altitude of 3,600 feet. When he launched the craft, the small crowd waited about 10 seconds before they could hear the faint popping noise of the parachute stage opening.
“It’s probably on its way to Grand Canyon West by now,” Brown joked as the small group waited to spot the rocket slowly drifting from the sky.
Although Saturday’s weather was spot-on perfect according to the Rocketeers, they take the summer months off due to heat and wind and also January and February thanks to the frigid winter temps.
“It’s Arizona for God sakes,” Brown said.
“Plus, us old people like our comfort,” Loman quipped back.
Both of the men are in their 60s and seem to enjoy every minute of their hobby.
There were only eight club members and spectators out Saturday launching an assortment of small Estes rockets to the larger, high-powered crafts.
Levels are based on engine and motor size and power from A to O. Each subsequent letter is a higher power than the next.
“We mostly launch A through J at our location,”
In order to be allowed to launch the larger rockets, rocket enthusiasts must be Level 1 certified through the Federal Aviation Administration. That certification allows for purchase and use of high-powered rocket motors.
There are FAA requirements for certain launches.
The Rocketeers have to apply for a permit and waiver for flying to launch the high-power engines rated G. They have to notify FAA three days ahead of flight time and one hour prior to launching. FAA issues a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) and at that point, the Rocketeers own a radius of one mile and altitude of 7,000 feet. During that time, no aircraft can enter that area (although Byrne said they sometimes do).
“Just prior to hitting the button we make sure the air is clear, and then we launch,” he said.
There are three levels of certifications. Anyone can fly an A through G engine. The club will work with folks to get to Level 1.
“They don’t need a certification until they get to the bigger engines,” said Byrne. “We’ll help someone get to that level.”
Byrne, Loman and Brown will take turns leading the club over the next few months. They all have Level 1 certifications and plenty of experience.
Michael Parker, 28, was on the lake with his mother, Theresa, and father, Donald, to fire off a few of his smaller models. He’s been launching rockets for just a few years and started with a 10-inch Estes Moon Mutt. He had a few larger Estes models that don’t require an FAA certification (one had a thumb drive-sized camera attached). He got wind of the club and it got his attention.
“Once I heard about the club and these launch days, I decided to come out,” Parker said.
Parker is autistic and was homeschooled (and still is via online classes). Model rockets help him focus.
“This gives him something to do at home and something to do away from home,” said Theresa.
Byrne’s rocket hobby started about four years ago. He’d heard about it through some friends and thought it was kid’s stuff. He then started researching the hobby and playing around with smaller kits. These days he flies small and large rockets from kits as well as scratch-built kits.
“I got into remote control aircrafts a few years ago,” he said. “I was a terrible pilot and rockets were simpler.”
His first kit was an Estes Alpha, a small starter rocket that can reach up to 1,000 feet. His larger rockets include four 3-foot by 3-inch diameter rockets, all from kits that can fly to altitudes of up to 3,000.
“(Altitude) depends on the size of the motor,” Byrne said. “If they go too high, you can’t see the darn thing.”
For Byrne, the hobby is fulfilling.
“I enjoy building and launching rockets and building support equipment,” Byrne said. “I watch what other people are doing and take and give suggestions.”
Club members say Red Lake offers the perfect location for the higher launches.
There are no city ordinances that prohibit launching smaller rockets and the NAR has very strict rules on launches of large-scale rockets. The dry lakebed is perfect for the club
“There’s plenty of flat surface, no buildings to hit, nothing to catch on fire, and no obstacles to obstruct the view of where the rocket lands when the chute opens,” said Byrne. “Basically, it’s safe.”
Byrne said there’s been interest from schools and churches but nothing that has come to fruition. NAR offers a variety of national programs and Byrne doesn’t rule out working with the school districts, scout troops and other community organizations.
“We would be willing to reach out,” he said. “We’ve had some interest, but nobody showed up. If I have the time, I’ll set up a special time for them.”
Meetings, which are basically the launch days, take place the Second Saturday of each month, 8 to 11 a.m. at Red Lake.
From Kingman, take Stockton Hill Road to mile marker 36 then right 3/4 mile onto the lakebed. Launches can be cancelled due to high winds or bad weather.
Those new to rocketry can start at beginner levels such as launching small Estes rockets. The experienced members also educate potential hobbyists on the world of model rockets.
“We encourage people to come out and have fun,” Byrne said. “We’ll answer any questions and help them get started.”
Bring water, snacks, sunscreen and a hat and be observant of the weather. Although Red Lake is dry throughout most of the year, even the lighter rains can create a muddy mess that smaller vehicles may not be able to handle.
For more information, check out the Kingman Rocketeers website at https://www.nar.org/local_club/kingman-rocketeers-kr-885/ , email kingmanrocketeers@gmail.com or visit the Kingman Rocketeers Facebook page.