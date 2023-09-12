KINGMAN – There’s a quick, loud thrill in watching a miniature missile take off and a few minutes of curiosity and staring into the sky waiting for it to come down.

That’s what a small group of the Kingman Rocketeers, a local model rocket club, spent doing Saturday morning out on Red Lake about a mile off Stockton Hill Road at mile marker 36. Temperature Saturday was about 90 degrees with a very slight breeze – perfect conditions for launching rockets.