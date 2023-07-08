Doxol BLEVE Commemoration ceremony

The Honor Guard performed the bell ceremony at the 50th Doxol BLEVE Commemoration that honored the 11 volunteer firefighters who died due to the 1973 disaster. 

 Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/For the Miner

KINGMAN – The Kingman community came together to honor the 11 volunteer firefighters who died 50 years ago in the Doxol BLEVE disaster.

Families, community members and public safety personnel took the time to remember the July 5, 1973 tragedy and how it shaped firefighter training worldwide. Memories of John Odis Campbell, William L. “Bill” Casson, Joseph M. Chambers III, Myron B. “Jimmy” Cox, Alan Howard Hansen, Frank Stewart “Butch” Henry, Roger Allen Hubka, Christopher Grey Sanders, Arthur Cleland Stringer, Donald Gene Webb and Richard Lee Williams were also shared.