KINGMAN – The Kingman community came together to honor the 11 volunteer firefighters who died 50 years ago in the Doxol BLEVE disaster.
Families, community members and public safety personnel took the time to remember the July 5, 1973 tragedy and how it shaped firefighter training worldwide. Memories of John Odis Campbell, William L. “Bill” Casson, Joseph M. Chambers III, Myron B. “Jimmy” Cox, Alan Howard Hansen, Frank Stewart “Butch” Henry, Roger Allen Hubka, Christopher Grey Sanders, Arthur Cleland Stringer, Donald Gene Webb and Richard Lee Williams were also shared.
Thirteen people died in the boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion on July 5, 1973 and around 80 people were injured. The 11 Kingman firefighters attempted to cool a burning railroad tank car when it exploded.
“The loss of these men and the injuries so many others suffered have not gone unnoticed,” Kingman Mayor Ken Watkins said. “This tragedy has been studied and lessons have been learned. News procedures and policies have been made. Their loss has saved countless other lives.
On Friday, July 7, people gather at Lee Williams High School to remember those lost and the impact the tragedy made on the community 50 years later. Following the Honor Guard, past fire Kingman Fire Department chiefs and elected officials spoke. Watkins reflected on how the incident made the Kingman Fire Department not just someone to turn to in an emergency, but family.
“I am amazed at the brotherhood and the family, not an individual family, but also a greater family that all of you have as members of our community,” Watkins said.
Kingman Fire Chief Jack Yeager said the legacy of the 11 firefighters’ lives and the sacrifices made by their families live on in the department to this day. As new generations become Kingman firefighters, their legacy and bravery will live on.
“To the 11, may you rest in peace knowing that your strength and your families and your enduring legacy will be carried on by your brothers and sisters,” Yeager said.
Former Kingman Fire Chief and Vice President of Arizona Fire Chief Association Jake Rhoades said the 11 firefighters were anything but ordinary. The sacrifices they and their families made each day leading up to the tragedy will never be forgotten. He said he remembers watching videos of the explosions early on in his career as a firefighter and the training that came from it.
Rhoades said while we will never know why the tragedy had to happen in the Kingman community, pride, relationships and lessons grew from something awful. He said Kingman is special because they will never forget the sacrifices made by their neighbors.
“It takes extraordinary men doing extraordinary things making a difference not on in those incidents, but in history,” Rhoades said.