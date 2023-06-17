Kingman Regional Medical Center recently announced that it has added two experienced healthcare leaders to its leadership team.
Joshua Hoffman, MHA, MBA, has been named the hospital system’s chief financial officer. Hoffman has been with KRMC since July 2022 and had served as interim CFO since February. With more than a decade of healthcare experience, Hoffman has also held financial positions at Lovelace Regional Hospital in Roswell, New Mexico; Havasu Regional Medical Center in Lake Havasu City, Arizona; and SSM Health in St. Louis, Missouri.
Hoffman earned his management-finance degree from Brigham Young University and completed master’s degrees in both healthcare administration and business administration from St. Louis University.
David Schott, DrPH, MBA, CPH, FACHE, joined the health system in early June as its chief administrative officer. Schott has extensive experience in healthcare leadership, including expertise in strategic planning, process improvement, and organizational culture. He will join Kingman Regional after serving as chief operating officer at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Georgia. He has also served as chief executive officer at Select Specialty Columbus South and East in Columbus, Ohio, and as chief operating officer at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, Georgia.
Schott, who will have operational and business analytical responsibilities at Kingman Regional, has a doctoral degree in public health and a Master of Business Administration from Georgia Southern. He also earned a Master of Public Health from Tulane University and an undergraduate degree in economics from Ohio State University. Schott is board certified in public health and has his Lean Six Sigma black belt certification.