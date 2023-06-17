Joshua Hoffman and David Schott

Joshua Hoffman (left) and David Schott 

 (KRMC photos)

Kingman Regional Medical Center recently announced that it has added two experienced healthcare leaders to its leadership team.

Joshua Hoffman, MHA, MBA, has been named the hospital system’s chief financial officer. Hoffman has been with KRMC since July 2022 and had served as interim CFO since February. With more than a decade of healthcare experience, Hoffman has also held financial positions at Lovelace Regional Hospital in Roswell, New Mexico; Havasu Regional Medical Center in Lake Havasu City, Arizona; and SSM Health in St. Louis, Missouri.