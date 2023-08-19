KINGMAN— Kingman parks have seen an uptick in vandalism, including thousands of dollars in damages.
Kingman Parks Superintendent Jerry Sipe told the Parks, Aquatics, Recreation and Golf Commission on Wednesday that from May to July, 388 maintenance repair orders were completed. City parks have seen over $18,300 in damages from July 2022 to June 2023. The department reported $5,900 in damages last month.
Centennial Park experienced the most vandalism, including damages to drinking fountains, paper towel dispensers and bathroom stalls. Centennial Park saw $5,200 in damages in July after the maintenance yard was broken into and around $4,000 of small engine equipment was stolen.
“They cut the locks and chains and loosened the panel on our chem app (chemical application) building and actually got into there. They actually got into one of our buildings,” Sipe said. No chemicals were reported missing.
The storage building at Firefighter Memorial Park was also broken into. Sipe said beakers were messed with and “liquids” were scattered throughout the park’s restroom.
He said graffiti increases in the summer due to kids being out of school. Graffiti incidents were reported in Centennial Park, Firefighters Memorial Park, Walleck Ranch Park and Mohave Wash Walk Path.
Glass was also broken at Centennial Pool several weeks ago, which resulted in the pool being shut down for the day to ensure glass was cleaned up from the pool.
When asked if vandalism is getting worse, Sipe said “Yes.” He said staff has been working with the Kingman Police Department and filing police reports about different incidents. If individuals see vandalism and damages at a city park they should call KPD.
Last year, the department reported $4,000 in damages from May to July and almost $12,000 in damages during FY 2021-22.