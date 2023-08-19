Racquet Ball courts graffiti

This graffiti on the walls of the Racquet Ball courts in Centennial Park has been painted over, as seen Friday morning.

 JC Amberlyn/Kingman Miner

KINGMAN— Kingman parks have seen an uptick in vandalism, including thousands of dollars in damages.

Kingman Parks Superintendent Jerry Sipe told the Parks, Aquatics, Recreation and Golf Commission on Wednesday that from May to July, 388 maintenance repair orders were completed. City parks have seen over $18,300 in damages from July 2022 to June 2023. The department reported $5,900 in damages last month.