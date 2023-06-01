Jon Imes and Amber-Leah Valentine

 (MSCO photos)

KINGMAN – A separated Kingman couple stopped for food at Little Caesar’s after disposing their teenage son’s body in late February, Mohave County Legal Defender Ron Gilleo said following a Wednesday status hearing for Richard Pounds, 31.