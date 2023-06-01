A separated Kingman couple stopped for pizza after disposing their teenage son’s body in late February, Mohave County Legal Defender Ron Gilleo said following a Wednesday status hearing for Richard Pounds, 31. Jon Imes and Amber-Leah Valentine are pictured.
KINGMAN – A separated Kingman couple stopped for food at Little Caesar’s after disposing their teenage son’s body in late February, Mohave County Legal Defender Ron Gilleo said following a Wednesday status hearing for Richard Pounds, 31.
“The case is a mess,” Gilleo said. Pounds and his girlfriend Shioban Gudja, 39, have entered not guilty pleas for the alleged abuse of a 14-year-old Kingman girl who was removed from her mother’s home and placed in state care in early March.
The girl’s parents, Amber-Leah Valentine, and Jon Imes, both 41, reportedly admitted they discarded of the body of the girl's 16-year-old brother, Kenneth Jones, after telling investigators the boy had run away from home in late February. Valentine and Imes have pleaded not guilty to abandonment or concealment of a dead body.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Amanda Claerhout recently disclosed that the medical examiner determined that Jones was a homicide victim who suffered multiple blunt force trauma to the head. She said the investigation will continue to determine whether additional charges will be filed against any of the three suspects.
Gilleo informed the court that the autopsy he reviewed did not bear any official signature.
“That was kind of weird,” Gilleo said. “I’ve never seen an autopsy not signed by a doctor.”
It was noted during the status hearing conducted by Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle that Imes and Valentine have indicated they want trials rather than plea agreements to resolve their cases. And Gilleo believes both will implicate his client in the death of their son.
“They’re going to say that my guy killed their son and forced them to dump his body,” said Gilleo, who noted the parents won’t likely draw empathy from any jury. “They literally went and got pizza after they dropped off the body and shared the pizza with my guy.”
Judge Carlisle was informed that the state has disclosed more than 1,400 pages of discovery in the investigation and that parties are not yet ready to schedule any trials. Carlisle continued the Pounds status hearing to July 20.