River City Newspapers, which owns the Miner, recently announced the hiring of Jamie McCorkle as advertising director and Michael Zogg as editor. Both are newspaper industry veterans.
“This is an exciting time to be at the Kingman Miner,” said Rich Macke, president and CEO of River City Newspapers. “Both Michael and Jamie will bring their own pizzazz to not only the office, but the publication as well. Business owners and readers of the Miner will soon see exactly why these individuals were chosen to lead the next phase in the life of the Miner. I couldn’t be more excited for the community of Kingman, the Kingman Miner, River City Newspapers, and Michael and Jamie. This is going to be fun to watch.”
McCorkle is a graduate of Kingman High School with more than a decade of experience in the advertising industry, most recently serving for as senior account executive with News West Publishing, where she was responsible for major and national accounts. She worked for News West Publishing for 10 years, including two years as advertising and marketing director.
McCorkle moved to the Kingman area in 1986, where she attended Palo Christi and Black Mountain elementary schools, and Kingman High School. She currently lives in Needles with her husband, three children and two German shepherds. McCorkle is a published photographer and currently working with a co-author on a series of children’s books.
“Jamie grew up in Kingman and has a unique perspective on the community that will be invaluable in her role,” said David Robbins, VP of advertising and Marketing for River City Newspapers. “She has a proven track record of success in the advertising industry, and we are confident that she will help us to continue to grow our business.”
McCorkle said she’s excited to be back in Kingman.
“This is kind of where my story started. To be back here is pretty awesome. I have been able to see Kingman charge and grow from afar and now to be able to come to work everyday and see it happen daily is exciting,” she said. “When I was younger Kingman was different. Downtown was dead and Stockton Hill did not have nearly what it has now. This growth is amazing. What the community and city have done here, is amazing!”
Zogg has 12 years of newspaper experience. He currently serves as the city beat reporter for Today’s News-Herald in Lake Havasu City. Zogg was born and raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and has a degree in journalism and mass communication from Iowa State University, with a history minor. After graduation, Zogg began his career as the regional sports editor of four weekly newspapers in Southern Iowa, continuing on to the Charles City Press in Northern Iowa, and the Del Norte Triplicate in Crescent City, California. He moved to Northwest Arizona in August 2019 and has been covering stories of interest to Havasu and Mohave County ever since.
“Michael quickly impressed our community in Lake Havasu City with his careful, thoughtful reporting, and I’m eager to see what he’ll be able to do in this new role,” said Brandon Bowers, regional editor for River City Newspapers. “His leadership will elevate the Miner into the news operation that Kingman deserves.”
Outside of work, Zogg enjoys the outdoors – including everything from sports to hiking, off-roading, kayaking, and backpacking. He says he is especially excited to head into the Hualapais to escape the heat this summer.
The announcement comes about nine months after the Kingman Miner was sold to River City Newspapers, a company that is jointly owned by Sierra Vista-based Wick Communications and Prescott-based Western News & Info.