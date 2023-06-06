McCorkle and Zogg

Jamie McCorkle is advertising director for the Kingman Miner, and Michael Zogg will be the new editor. 

 (Courtesy photos)

River City Newspapers, which owns the Miner, recently announced the hiring of Jamie McCorkle as advertising director and Michael Zogg as editor. Both are newspaper industry veterans.

“This is an exciting time to be at the Kingman Miner,” said Rich Macke, president and CEO of River City Newspapers. “Both Michael and Jamie will bring their own pizzazz to not only the office, but the publication as well. Business owners and readers of the Miner will soon see exactly why these individuals were chosen to lead the next phase in the life of the Miner. I couldn’t be more excited for the community of Kingman, the Kingman Miner, River City Newspapers, and Michael and Jamie. This is going to be fun to watch.”