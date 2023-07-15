Arthur Martinez

KINGMAN – Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert challenged the defense theory of the case as he imposed sentence Thursday, July 13, for criminal abuse of an infant. Arthur Martinez, 24, previously entered a plea agreement convicting him of two counts of child abuse.

Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppmann said the defendant was dating the victim’s mother and began babysitting the infant after they moved in with him sometime last year. The prosecutor told the court that bruises began appearing after the defendant started watching the baby boy last summer.