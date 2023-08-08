An angry Kingman man got his money’s worth as he hurled derogatory expletives at the prosecutor and judge throughout his Aug. 4 sentencing hearing at the Mohave County Law and Justice Center. The reward for Jason Campbell, 41, was a 21-year prison term, the maximum punishment possible for his manslaughter conviction.
Campbell’s rant primarily targeted deputy Mohave County Attorney Bob Moon. He repeatedly cursed the senior prosecutor and complained that it was unfair for Moon to handle the matter because he long ago presided as judge in a case in which Campbell was a defendant.
Campbell didn’t hesitate to throw F-bombs and other invectives at Judge Doug Camacho as additional security entered the courtroom to assist detention officers and the bailiff with the unruly defendant. He was restrained at one point as he was almost escorted out of the courtroom before he calmed down enough that the proceeding was completed.
A Mohave County Superior Court jury convicted Campbell of manslaughter at the end of his two day trial in February.
Moon said Campbell was probably looking for another man when he confronted and shot Steven Fritz, 49, at a residence on Potter Avenue. Fritz died days later at a Las Vegas hospital.
Moon said Campbell was acting as a vigilante to right wrongs he believes his family members suffered while he was in prison.
“He went out and exacted his own vengeance,” Moon said.
Defense attorney Ken Countryman strenuously argued his client should be subjected to no more than 10.5-years in prison. He urged the Court not to impose harsher punishment because of Campbell’s outbursts.
Countryman suggested his client may have suffered PTSD while incarcerated.
“He has a lot of mental health issues,” Countryman said.
He asked Judge Camacho to grant a change of venue for another case in which Campbell is charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon for an incident that occurred some five hours after Fritz was shot.
“He feels the county is predisposed to treat him unfairly,” Countryman said.
Judge Camacho rejected the change of venue request, ruling Countryman had not come close to meeting standards for such a motion to be granted.