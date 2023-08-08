Jason Campbell

An angry Kingman man got his money’s worth as he hurled derogatory expletives at the prosecutor and judge throughout his Aug. 4 sentencing hearing at the Mohave County Law and Justice Center. The reward for Jason Campbell, 41, was a 21-year prison term, the maximum punishment possible for his manslaughter conviction.

Campbell’s rant primarily targeted deputy Mohave County Attorney Bob Moon. He repeatedly cursed the senior prosecutor and complained that it was unfair for Moon to handle the matter because he long ago presided as judge in a case in which Campbell was a defendant.