Connor Roberts

Connor Roberts

 MCSO photo

A Kingman man faces more than a decade behind bars for an intoxicated, wrong-way driving traffic accident that claimed the life of a Lake Havasu City woman five months ago. Connor Roberts, 26, will be convicted of manslaughter through a plea agreement entered during a Wednesday hearing conducted before Judge Doug Camacho.

Roberts also pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI wrong-way driving.