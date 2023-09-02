A Kingman man was arrested for aggravated assault on an officer and resisting arrest, after law enforcement was called to the scene for a report of the man kicking the caller’s dog.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Snavely Ave at about 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 and were reportedly told by the caller that Wayne Bradley Mills, 59, had been drinking heavily, causing a disturbance, and that she was in fear for her and her dog’s life. Deputies report that when they entered the property they saw Mills take a drink from a bottle of alcohol and begin stretching, “as if preparing for a fight.”
Deputies report that when they approached Milled he showed signs of inebriation including red watery eyes and slurred speech. When the deputies began to questions Mills he reportedly became belligerent, aggressive, and began yelling and swearing at the deputies.
The report says that when deputies attempted to take Mills into custody, he pulled away from the officers and attempted to punch them. A struggle reportedly ensued, during which one deputy reportedly received minor injuries, but deputes were able to place Mills in restraints. While being detained Mills reportedly kicked at deputies and had to be carried to the patrol car.
Mills reportedly threatened to kill the deputies several times while being transported to the jail, and continued to be aggressive and threatening towards the detention staff during the intake process.
Mills was charged with aggravated assault on an officer and resisting arrest – both felonies. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct per domestic violence.