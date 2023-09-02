Wayne Bradley Mills

A Kingman man was arrested for aggravated assault on an officer and resisting arrest, after law enforcement was called to the scene for a report of the man kicking the caller’s dog.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Snavely Ave at about 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 and were reportedly told by the caller that Wayne Bradley Mills, 59, had been drinking heavily, causing a disturbance, and that she was in fear for her and her dog’s life. Deputies report that when they entered the property they saw Mills take a drink from a bottle of alcohol and begin stretching, “as if preparing for a fight.”