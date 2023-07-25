KINGMAN— A Kingman girl was electrocuted over the weekend and is expected to be pronounced brain dead by doctors on Tuesday, according to the family.
According to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the initial call to dispatch came in a little after 7 p.m. on July 20. Law enforcement responded to calls that a 9-year-old had been electrocuted. The victim was identified as Bianca Olvera of Kingman.
“According to the deputy’s report, he and a second deputy arrived on scene and took over CPR efforts by a family member. The two deputies continued with CPR until medical staff arrived,” MCSO Public Information Specialist Anita Mortensen said.
Over the weekend, Kingman Unified School District posted on Facebook about an accident involving a Cerbat Elementary School student. The family of Olvera confirmed she was the student, who was tragically electrocuted when watering a swamp cooler. According to a Facebook post from her mother, Felicia Olvera, the water line of the cooler broke and the 9-year-old stepped in a puddle, which caused the electrocution.
Olvera was flown to Las Vegas in a medically induced coma on July 20. According to her mother, she was taken off her medication on Monday. To officially declare an individual brain dead the medication has to be out of their system.
According to the National Institutes of Health, current pediatric guidelines recommend two examinations 12 hours apart by two physicians for children and declare that the patient is brain dead.
“We have been so blessed by everyone coming together and praying for my sweet girl,” Felicia Olvera said. “I’m indebted to everyone for all the support.”