Bianca Olvera

Bianca Olvera, 9, of Kingman is expected to be pronounced brain dead on Tuesday after being electrocuted over the weekend. Olvera is pictured on her first day of school.

 Photo courtesy of the Olvera family

KINGMAN— A Kingman girl was electrocuted over the weekend and is expected to be pronounced brain dead by doctors on Tuesday, according to the family.

According to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the initial call to dispatch came in a little after 7 p.m. on July 20. Law enforcement responded to calls that a 9-year-old had been electrocuted. The victim was identified as Bianca Olvera of Kingman.