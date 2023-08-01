Airport

 Miner file photo

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman officially received $20 million from the State of Arizona for the Rancho Santa Fe Traffic Interchange project.

The City of Kingman wrote in a news release that for over 40 years, the Rancho Santa Fe Traffic Interchange has been identified as critical transportation infrastructure needed to boost the economic vitality of northwest Arizona. The interchange and connector roads will connect Kingman’s Municipal Airport and Industrial Park to I-40 and the future I-11 commerce corridor.