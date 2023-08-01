The City of Kingman has officially received the $20 million from Arizona for the Rancho Sante Fe Traffic Interchange project that will connect the airport and Industrial Park to I-40 and the future I-11 commerce corridor.
The City of Kingman wrote in a news release that for over 40 years, the Rancho Santa Fe Traffic Interchange has been identified as critical transportation infrastructure needed to boost the economic vitality of northwest Arizona. The interchange and connector roads will connect Kingman’s Municipal Airport and Industrial Park to I-40 and the future I-11 commerce corridor.
“The Rancho Santa Fe project to provide direct highway access to the expanding Kingman Industrial Park has been identified as a city and ADOT priority for many decades now. It’s been a long time coming on these Kingman interchanges and it’s great to see them moving forward for economic development and future Kingman area commercial, industrial and residential growth,” Mohave County Supervisor District 1 Travis Lingenfelter said. “I look forward to seeing the Kingman Mayor and council and administration at a groundbreaking soon.”
Kingman has worked with Arizona Department of Transportation for decades on the project and former State Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) secured the funding in 2019. The city and private project partner KDP Manager will split the rest of the cost for the phase one Traffic Interchange and phase two components, which will include a parkway to the Kingman Airport.
“The money is in the bank and we are excited for the progress being made on this project,” City of Kingman Mayor Ken Watkins said. “We can’t thank former State Representative Regina Cobb and Mohave County Supervisor Chairman Travis Lingenfelter enough for all of their hard work and dedication to making this funding opportunity possible.”
The $20 million contribution from the state will be added to the monies that the City of Kingman and developer, KDP Manager, LLC, have dedicated to meet the project funding needs. The city sent a letter requesting the money on June 2.
“This project is vital to the growth of our community and will open up some much needed industrial opportunities in the city for those companies looking to bring their business to Kingman,” City Manager Ron Foggin said.
An update on the project was expected to be given at Tuesday’s Kingman City Council meeting, after the Miner went to press. According to the agenda, council will also hold an executive session to discuss to development agreements with KDP Manager and Kingman Crossing project partner, KX Ventures.