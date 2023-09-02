The Kingman City Council will consider a proposal from Bird Rides for a four year operating agreement for the company’s scooter program, it will discuss who is allowed to display messages on the city’s new electronic signs, and the council will consider adopting an application fee to help cover the cost of the city’s new permitting process for short term rentals in town during next week’s council meeting.
The City Council will meet on Tuesday at 5 p.m., inside the council chambers located at 310 N. 4th Street. The meeting will be open to the public.
Agreement with Bird Rides
Bird Rides is proposing a new four-year operating agreement that is similar to the one-year pilot program in Kingman that Bird operated starting in February 2022.
The proposed contract would allow Bird to double its fleet of scooters from the 50 scooters available citywide during the pilot to 100 scooters under the new agreement. The proposed agreement also adds expanded coverage, identifies scooter drop-off and pick-up locations, and provides the option to cancel the contract with 30 days notice.
The staff report notes that the pilot program proved to be successful in Kingman.
According to statements made by Acting City Manager Tina Miline earlier this week, the pilot program officially expired on Feb. 1 this year. But she said the contract’s expiration fell off the city’s radar until recently. Bird continued to operate until Aug. 15 when they were pulled from the streets after the city realized that the pilot program had expired months earlier.
According to meeting documents, Bird’s scooters attracted 2,780 riders in 2022 and 2023 who took a combined 9,344 rides that covered a distance of 14,715 miles.
Bird shared revenue with Kingman at a rate of 10 cents per ride during the pilot program, and the proposed operating agreement would continue to pay the city at that same rate.
What will the signs say?
The council will continue its discussion from the Aug. 15 meeting where councilmembers considered the merits of letting community messages be displayed on Kingman’s new LED signs around town.
Until now, the signs have been reserved for city messages only – promoting city sponsored events and job openings, public service announcements, or noting construction zones.
But several councilmembers said they believe the public should be able to use the signs for non-city related messages, particularly to promote community events.
City Attorney Carl Cooper told the council during the meeting that if the city opens it up to the public it would have to be “content neutral.”
Following that discussion, city staff has written a policy for the electronic billboard for the council to consider that would give city messages top priority, but also allow messages about events sponsored by “other units of local government” within the city limits. It would also allow events hosted by non-profit organizations that are within Kingman’s city limits, are open to the public, and whose primary purpose is not-for-profit and not for commercial gain.
The proposal also details what the messages can and cannot include, how to submit a message to be displayed, and establishes fees that will be charged for displaying the messages.
The proposal would charge $100 for a week and $40 for a weekend. Rates would be $20 per day from Monday through Friday, and $25 dollars per day on Saturday or Sunday.
Short term rental application fee
City staff is recommending a $60 fee to apply for a short term rental permit.
The City Council approved new regulations for short term rentals during its meeting on Aug. 15 that requires the owner of a sort term rental to acquire an annual business license from Kingman, requires an emergency point of contact for the property, and to notify neighbors immediately surrounding the property, and more.
The ordinance only applies to short term rentals, with a least fewer than 30 days.