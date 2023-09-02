LED sign

One of Kingman’s new LED signs located along Stockton Hill Road near Andy Devine Ave.

 File photo

The Kingman City Council will consider a proposal from Bird Rides for a four year operating agreement for the company’s scooter program, it will discuss who is allowed to display messages on the city’s new electronic signs, and the council will consider adopting an application fee to help cover the cost of the city’s new permitting process for short term rentals in town during next week’s council meeting.

The City Council will meet on Tuesday at 5 p.m., inside the council chambers located at 310 N. 4th Street. The meeting will be open to the public.