The Kingman City Council will begin the process of replacing Cameron Patt, who officially resigned his seat on the council – effective immediately – at the end of the council’s last meeting on Sept. 5.
During its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19, the council will discuss how the new councilmember will be appointed, review the application interested citizens will be asked to fill out, and go over the timeline city staff has put together for the whole process.
Arizona State Statute lays out the process for filling a vacant council position. Any Kingman resident who is at least 18 years old, a registered voter living within the city limits, and who has resided in Kingman for at least one year as of the appointment date is eligible to apply for the position. The City Council will then interview each of the applicants before voting to designate a citizen to serve on the council through the end of the next election cycle – which will be November 2024.
Patt’s term on the council expires in November 2026, so the remaining two years of his term will be back on the ballot in 2024 for voters to choose a permanent replacement for the final two years of the term.
According to city staff’s proposed timeline, application forms would be made available the day after the council meeting – on Sept. 20. The suggested timeline would see the new councilmember seated at the start of council’s Oct. 17 meeting.
Tuesday’s meeting will be held in the council chambers, located at 310 N. 4th St. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.