City complex

Kingman City Council will start the discussion about how it plans to fill outgoing Councilmember Cameron Patt’s seat during the council’s meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

 Miner file photo

The Kingman City Council will begin the process of replacing Cameron Patt, who officially resigned his seat on the council – effective immediately – at the end of the council’s last meeting on Sept. 5.

During its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19, the council will discuss how the new councilmember will be appointed, review the application interested citizens will be asked to fill out, and go over the timeline city staff has put together for the whole process.