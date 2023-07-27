KINGMAN— With less than a week until the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget is due, the Kingman City Council is struggling to agree on details for the proposed pay plan for public safety employees.
With city staff pushing for more competitive wages for city public safety employees, the council was presented compensation options before the FY2023-24 budget is set to be adopted on Aug. 1. Council held a work session on Wednesday, July 26 to discuss public safety compensation step plan options. The proposed budget includes raises for city employees, however, staff is recommending a step plan for Kingman Fire Department and Kingman Police Department employees.
Staff said this will allow the City of Kingman to be competitive with other municipality fire and police departments while also taking into consideration the amount of time employees have worked for the city departments.
Step plan options
The most costly scenario, which includes no overlap in salaries, was presented to council. The cost of the proposed step plan for the police ($6.4 million) and fire ($5.7 million) departments is $12.1 million. Police would cost more since the department has more long term employees than the fire department.
Years of service will determine where employees fall on the step program.
The pay plan for the police department was originally proposed as a 12-step plan for officers and an open pay plan for leadership positions. During the budget work session in May, staff moved to a 10-step plan proposal for police officers, sergeants and lieutenants. The “minimum” salary for each position on the step plan would increase by 3.5% and for each position the steps increase by 3.5%.
The final presentation on Wednesday proposed eliminating overlap between positions, providing a 10-step plan for police officers, eliminating the first three steps for sergeants and first five steps for lieutenants and a 3.5% increase for each step.
The pay plan for the fire department originally proposed moving firefighters and fire engineers to a 12-step plan with leadership positions remaining on an open pay plan. During previous workshop sessions, firefighters, fire engineers, fire captains and battalion chiefs of operations moved to a 10-step plan. The “minimum salary for each position on the step plan would increase by 3.5% and for each position the steps increase by 3.5%.
Proposals from Wednesday included the elimination of overlap between positions, having firefighters on a 10-step plan, eliminating the first five steps for fire engineers and captains in the step plan, eliminating the first three steps of the step plan for battalion chief of options and including a 3.5% increase for each step.
For promotions without overlap between postions, employees would move to step one on the promotional position pay plan. With no overlap, the employees would move to the step on the promotional positions pay plan above what the employee would currently be making. Staff gave an example of a police officer who is a 10-year officer who is promoted to sergeant. They would be placed on step four of the sergeant pay plan instead of step one.
New hires with no prior experience at other agencies will be hired in at entry level, with the exception of police recruits.
Staff recommends a market study every three years. For FY 2024, contingency reserves will be used to cover additional costs. For the remainder of the five-year forecast, council and staff will have to decide to fund the additional costs.
According to City Manager Ron Foggin, an employee will move to the next step of their position’s pay plan on their employment anniversary date. Unless changes are made to the step plan in the future, step plans would only be adjusted if a cost of living increase is approved by council. Once an employee reaches the last step of their pay plan, they will remain on the final step unless a cost of living increase is approved.
Council discussion
While council members agree that public safety employees need better pay, they are disagreeing on how to get there.
Some council members suggested re-instituting some of the steps staff proposed be eliminated for fire engineers and captains. Vice Mayor Cherish Sammeli said she wants to reduce the number of eliminated steps presented at the meeting. She said she feels like counselors are being “pigeonholed” into one of the two options.
Council also agreed that they want to get rid of overlap so managers could potentially make less than their employees, but they also want to be aware of keeping the budget sound. From the early 2000s through the late 2010s, the City of Kingman had a step plan in place that was ultimately scrapped and went to an open pay plan.
“People did not progress through the step plan because the city was not giving consistent raises, even with the step plan in place,” Foggin said.
Sammeli said she is in favor of a step plan so employees have an idea of what they can make in the future. However, Foggin said depending on the economy, there is no way to guarantee raises on any pay plan.
During the meeting, it was announced that public safety employees had seen what their salary would be, under the proposed plan. City Manager Ron Foggin and Finance Director Tina Moline were unaware that had occurred.
Councilwoman Jami Scott Stehly said that she wants a policy that ensures employees will follow the step plan each year, since it hasn’t worked in the past for city employees.
“I do not want to approve a budget that has a faulty step plan in it,” Scott Stehly said.
Mayor Ken Watkins said council should go with the proposal staff presented and see how it works for this coming fiscal year. He said the employees he has talked to seem happy with the pay step plan.
“That’s a good start,” Watkins said about the proposal. “Is it the end? Maybe not, but let’s try that for a year and see how it goes, and then we can make adjustments again”
Council directed staff to present council with additional adjustment options, including shaving down two eliminated steps for police and fire management roles. Council will vote on the budget, which will include the step plan proposals, on Tuesday, Aug. 1