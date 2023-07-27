Fire Truck

Kingman City Council held a work session to discuss proposed public safety pay plans. Council is scheduled to vote on the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget next Tuesday, which includes the payment plans.

KINGMAN— With less than a week until the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget is due, the Kingman City Council is struggling to agree on details for the proposed pay plan for public safety employees.

With city staff pushing for more competitive wages for city public safety employees, the council was presented compensation options before the FY2023-24 budget is set to be adopted on Aug. 1. Council held a work session on Wednesday, July 26 to discuss public safety compensation step plan options. The proposed budget includes raises for city employees, however, staff is recommending a step plan for Kingman Fire Department and Kingman Police Department employees.