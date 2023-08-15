KINGMAN- Kingman City Council adopted an ordinance that would loosely regulate short-term rentals within city limits.
On Tuesday, Aug. 15, staff presented Ordinance No. 1952 to the council, which requires the owner of a short-term rental to acquire an annual business license from the city that would also need to include contact information. Owners of short-term rentals would also be required to comply with several regulations. Applicants will be charged pay a fee when applying for a license from the city.
The Arizona Legislature established a template with Senate Bill 1168 that serves as a model statute and allows cities and towns to implement their own ordinance. Regardless if council adopted the ordinance, those operating a short-term rental must get a TPT license from the state.
Cooper said the statute gives the city an opportunity to register properties. Staff mirrored the ordinance off other city ordinances, such as Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City. The ordinance only applies to short term rentals (lease fewer than 30 days) within city limits, so the Kingman-Bulter area would have to comply with state and county rules.
City Attorney Carl Cooper said the ordinance doesn’t necessarily expand or contract the rights around short-term rental, it just puts a process in for the city to follow and puts the property on the city’s radar. The adopted ordinance also does not change previously established zoning, so short-term rentals are only allowed when zoned appropriately.
The ordinance lays out the permits required, emergency point of contact, compliance with laws and neighborhood notifications. Regulations that owners would have to follow include not being a registered sex offender, not being convicted of a felony that resulted in death or serious physical injuries, and not being convicted of any felony use of a deadly weapon within the last five years.
A vacation rental must also comply with federal, state and local laws in regard to public health and safety. Any nonresidential use; holding an event that requires a permit; operating a business; housing sex offenders; operating or maintaining a sober living home; selling liquor, illegal drugs or pornography; operating nude or topless dancing or adult-oriented businesses would be prohibited.
Neighbors immediately surrounding the property will have to be notified of the short-term rental prior to its operation. Owners of the rental will also have to provide neighbors with a physical address of the property, email address and emergency contact phone number.
The council previously tabled the ongoing discussion due to concerns about whether short-term rentals extend to RVs. Cooper clarified that individuals cannot park an RV on their property and list it on an online marketplace because it is a zoning violation. Cooper said that rule does not change with the newly adopted ordinance.
“That is prohibited, that is not allowed by zoning,” Cooper said.
Owners without a business license for their short-term rental could face up to $1,000 in penalty fees per month. Other penalties could range between $500 to $3,500 if the owner of the property fails to comply with ordinance requirements. Based on the ordinance proposal, the city may suspend a license for short-term rental for up to 12 months under certain conditions. Cooper said the penalties are similar to those adopted by other municipalities.
Council approved the ordinance 6-1 with Councilman Cameron Patt in opposition. He did not explain his reasoning.