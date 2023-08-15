Kingman City Council (copy)

Kingman City Council adopted new short-term rental ordinance during its meeting on Aug. 15.

 (Miner file photo)

KINGMAN- Kingman City Council adopted an ordinance that would loosely regulate short-term rentals within city limits.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, staff presented Ordinance No. 1952 to the council, which requires the owner of a short-term rental to acquire an annual business license from the city that would also need to include contact information. Owners of short-term rentals would also be required to comply with several regulations. Applicants will be charged pay a fee when applying for a license from the city.