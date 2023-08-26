Bird scooters

Two scooters sit near Beale Street in Kingman in August 2022.

 Miner file photo

Bird Scooters operated in Kingman for more than six months following expiration of its one-year pilot program agreement with the City. The company and the City entered a fee sharing deal that put several dozen scooters on streets for public use in February, 2022.

Acting City Manager Tina Moline confirms that the contract lapsed on Feb. 1 of this year. Yet the scooters were not pulled from the streets of Kingman until Aug. 15 after a media inquiry to a council member reached former city manager Ron Foggin and staff.