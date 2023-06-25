White Cliffs 36 X 36 JPEG_REV.jpg

The City of Kingman is inviting the public to join them for a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 29 at the newly completed White Cliffs Trail System Phase II Connector project.

According to a news release from the City of Kingman, the ribbon cutting will take place at the North Trailhead (uptown) located at 914 Gates Ave. between the Cerbat Cliffs driving range and Elks Lodge.