The City of Kingman is inviting the public to join them for a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 29 at the newly completed White Cliffs Trail System Phase II Connector project.
According to a news release from the City of Kingman, the ribbon cutting will take place at the North Trailhead (uptown) located at 914 Gates Ave. between the Cerbat Cliffs driving range and Elks Lodge.
This project received two grants from the Arizona State Parks Board. The first $99,000 grant was utilized to create the connector trail and the second grant of $162,000 was used to complete Phase II.
The .8-mile Connector Trail links the City of Kingman’s downtown trailhead at the north end of 3rd Street to the uptown trailhead near the Cerbat Cliffs golf course.
“This project is a perfect example of the power of partnerships. Parks and Recreation Director Mike Meersman and his team’s dedication, combined with the funding from the Arizona State Parks and hard work of the American Conservation Experience (ACE) team have led to large expansions of this trail that attract people from not only our city, but regionally as well,” Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin said.
The new trails will gain elevation to two separate mesas, one to the north East and one to the South of the Wagon Trail. The new “Upper Trails” will connect atop the East and West mesas that are divided by a roadbed. The road beds provide views of the Hualapai Mountains, East Kingman, Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course and downtown Kingman.
The City also installed two message board signs with current mapping at each trailhead end; downtown and uptown.