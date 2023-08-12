KINGMAN— Kingman City Council will consider adopting a new ordinance to regulate short-term vacation rentals within the community.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, staff will present Ordinance No. 1952 to the council, which requires the owner of a short-term rental to acquire an annual business license from the city that would need to include contact information. Owners of short-term rentals would also need to comply with several regulations. A fee could also be established by city council when applying for an application and establish fines and penalties for violations.