KINGMAN— Kingman City Council will consider adopting a new ordinance to regulate short-term vacation rentals within the community.
On Tuesday, Aug. 15, staff will present Ordinance No. 1952 to the council, which requires the owner of a short-term rental to acquire an annual business license from the city that would need to include contact information. Owners of short-term rentals would also need to comply with several regulations. A fee could also be established by city council when applying for an application and establish fines and penalties for violations.
The Arizona Legislature established a template with Senate Bill 1168 that serves as a model statute and allows cities and towns to implement their own ordinance. Regardless if council adopts the ordinance, those operating a short-term rental must get a TPT license.
The proposed ordinance lays out the permits required, emergency point of contact, compliance with laws and neighborhood notifications. Regulations that owners would have to follow include not being a registered sex offender, not being convicted of a felony that resulted in death or serious physical injuries, and not being convicted of any felony use of a deadly weapon within the last five years.
A vacation rental must also comply with federal, state and local laws in regard to public health and safety. Any nonresidential use; holding an event that requires a permit; operating a business; housing sex offenders; operating or maintaining a sober living home; selling liquor, illegal drugs or pornography; operating nude or topless dancing or adult-oriented businesses would be prohibited.
If approved, neighbors immediately surrounding the property will have to be notified of the short-term rental prior to its operation.
The council previously tabled the ongoing discussion due to concerns about whether short-term rentals extend to RVs. According to the agenda, individuals cannot park an RV on their property and list it on an online marketplace because it is a zoning violation.
Based on the ordinance proposal, the city may suspend a license for short-term rental for up to 12 months under certain conditions.