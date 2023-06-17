KINGMAN – Kingman City Council will vote on the Fiscal Year 2023-24 tentative budget at the Tuesday, June 20 meeting.
According to the agenda, council will have four options to choose from. Council directed staff to make several revisions at the three workshop meetings. The state voted to eliminate City infrastructure funding from House Bill 2543. The state $21.1M in HB2543 funding for several City projects such as Eastern Street Improvements for Phases II and III, Airway Avenue Drainage Improvements and the Rancho Santa Fe Parkway Traffic Interchange, which required modification in the proposed budget.
The proposed FY 2023-24 budget options range from $363.3 million to $365.8 million.
Council will also vote on contract modifications for the Rancho Santa Fe TI. The request from AECOM is for the Environmental Assessment, which is required to be completed to move forward with the project. The fiscal impact would be $85,210.
“The additional air quality modeling, along with further noise analysis, visual and lighting analysis, water resource analysis, and cumulative impacts analysis, increased the project scope,” the agenda wrote.
City council could also approve an ordinance to regulate short-term rentals within city limits. A short-term rental would require a permit similar to a business license.
“As part of this process, the owner is required to provide their TPT license, proof of notice to the adjacent neighbors and emergency contact information. This ordinance will assist the City in ensuring that the proper taxes are collected and any potential nuisances are addressed,” the agenda wrote.
Council will also hear reports on the Domestic Violence Court and a 2023 Legislative update.