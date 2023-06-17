Kingman City Council

Kingman City Council will vote on the tentative budget for the Fiscal Year 2023-24 at the Tuesday, June 20 meeting. 

 (Miner file photo)

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council will vote on the Fiscal Year 2023-24 tentative budget at the Tuesday, June 20 meeting.

According to the agenda, council will have four options to choose from. Council directed staff to make several revisions at the three workshop meetings. The state voted to eliminate City infrastructure funding from House Bill 2543. The state $21.1M in HB2543 funding for several City projects such as Eastern Street Improvements for Phases II and III, Airway Avenue Drainage Improvements and the Rancho Santa Fe Parkway Traffic Interchange, which required modification in the proposed budget.