KINGMAN — Kingman City Council will hold an executive session to review the letter of reprimand and evaluate City Manager Ron Foggin’s performance this week.
Foggin received the six page letter in May, and the letter stated that his performance and conduct were unacceptable and that he “eroded trust and confidence.” The letter outlined an in-depth course of action for improvements. Council will hold the executive session on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Since Foggin received the letter, two workshop meetings have been held with local developers to improve how the city serves the local community. Since then, the city’s municipal departments are open five days a week instead of four and staff is working on ways to speed up projects when possible.
Council members have voiced concerns of the administration of street and plans surrounding the Electric Vehicle Museum and withholding information on the project from city council. The pace of the Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchange and parkway project has also frustrated council. The letter also blamed Foggin for public safety staff shortages.
Along with the mandatory workshop to address building industry issues, the council directive that requires Foggin to provide comprehensive weekly and monthly reports documenting his efforts to correct failures identified in the reprimand.
“We seek transparency, direct answers and council involvement with decisions...The city council finds that the city manager is not transparent with the council or taxpayers,” it said. “There is a lack of clear, complete, effective and regular communication.”