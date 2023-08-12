Ron Foggin

Kingman City Council will hold an executive session to review the letter of reprimand and evaluate City Manager Ron Foggin’s performance this week.

 Miner file photo

Foggin received the six page letter in May, and the letter stated that his performance and conduct were unacceptable and that he “eroded trust and confidence.” The letter outlined an in-depth course of action for improvements. Council will hold the executive session on Tuesday, Aug. 15.