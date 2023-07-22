Stormwater projects

Kingman City Council will consider adopting fees to address stormwater infrastructure at the end of 2023. Council received a presentation last Tuesday identifying key projects.

 Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/For the Miner

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council received an update on the Kingman Area Drainage Master Plan projects for more context before they consider adopting stormwater rates to fund drainage projects this fall.

A stormwater rate study conducted by TischlerBise was finalized in 2020, which provides funding options for the operation and capital costs for various drainage projects. City Engineer Phil Allred said areas around the city were also evaluated for flooding hazards and drainage issues. Through the evaluation, plans were developed to help mitigate drainage issues around Kingman.