KINGMAN – Kingman City Council received an update on the Kingman Area Drainage Master Plan projects for more context before they consider adopting stormwater rates to fund drainage projects this fall.
A stormwater rate study conducted by TischlerBise was finalized in 2020, which provides funding options for the operation and capital costs for various drainage projects. City Engineer Phil Allred said areas around the city were also evaluated for flooding hazards and drainage issues. Through the evaluation, plans were developed to help mitigate drainage issues around Kingman.
Financial Services Director Tina Moline said that a stormwater rate study will come back to the council for a fee consideration around November. Allred gave a more in-depth presentation on a variety of projects at the Tuesday, July 18 council meeting so council members and the public would have a better understanding of how the infrastructure will benefit the community. According to the study, $82.2 million is needed for stormwater infrastructure.
“At this time we don’t know if the city council will want to adopt the rates or at what level,” Moline wrote in an email to the Miner.
According to the stormwater rate study drafted by TischlerBise, the proposed rates would be tacked onto monthly water bills. The proposed monthly bill per equivalent residential unit would be $10 in FY 2024 with rate adjustments through FY 2028 to meet operating and capital project expenses. By FY 2028, the fee could be $11.47 per month.
Just last month, council adopted new water rate fees to address ongoing maintenance and projects within the city’s water system. The water fees will address $16.7 million in water-related projects through Fiscal Year 2027.
Almost 90 projects were identified during the evaluation period of the study and 15 projects were selected as the primary focus for staff. Those projects were handed over for conceptual engineering plans which included a 30% design level plan and estimated costs.
“The purpose of identifying these 15 is to come up with some conceptual engineering on potential solutions,” Allred said.
Allred told council that the report shows Kingman’s need for an adequate drainage system, which it lacks.
“The whole purpose of me mentioning this is to demonstrate the need that the city has for drainage mitigation,” Allred said.
He reported on eight capital projects including the Airway Avenue Drainage Project, Bull Mountain Interim Channel Improvements, Hillcrest Drainage Improvements, 8th Street Upstream Detention, Harrod Avenue Basin Upgrade, Eastern Street Improvements, Western Avenue Storm Drain and Shane Channel.
“The reason why we even took our list down even further is we’re just trying to get the overall cost to a level that would make it palatable for a stormwater rate,” Allred said. “There’s a lot of projects out there, but we just picked a few.”
Council members asked if any of the proposed projects would recharge the city’s aquifer. Allred said he believed only the Airway Avenue Drainage Project would include recharging efforts. Allred said it’s a “balancing act” to ensure homes aren’t flooded and water isn’t wasted.
“It seems like there’s missed opportunities here,” Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly said. “This is a lot of water.”
“We want to recharge as much as possible. I think our focus with these projects is trying to reduce flooding and damage to property.” Allred said.
The item was a report, so no action was taken on the agenda item. Council will revisit the topic at a later date.