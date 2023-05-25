City Complex

Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin was given a letter of reprimand for his performance and conduct. Foggin has been asked to improve how the city serves the building industry. 

 (Miner file photo)

Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin is inflexible and insubordinate and has failed his duties to serve the construction related business community and ensure city residents are provided adequate public safety and reasonable street conditions. Those are the highlights of a six page letter of reprimand delivered to the city’s top administrator following a two and half hour review of Foggin’s contract and job performance during a May 23 executive session of the council.

The letter said the Council finds Foggin’s performance and conduct unacceptable.