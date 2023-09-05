Issue: Agreement with Bird Rides
Vote: Tabled 4-3, Councilmembers Cameron Patt, Smiley Ward, and Cherish Sammeli voted against
What it means: The council has decided to table a decision on the proposed new four-year operating agreement with Bird Rides that would allow their scooter sharing program to continue to operate within Kingman. The agreement is similar to the pilot program Bird operated in the city starting on Feb. 22, but it allows Bird to double its fleet of scooters up to 100 citywide and expands the area. Councilmembers said they wanted more information about the operation, including age verification options and legal liabilities in case of an accident.
• • •
Issue: Messages on city signs
Vote: No vote taken
What it means: The council appeared to approve of most of the proposed policy for its new LED signs that gives top priority for the messages they will display to the City of Kingman, but it also opens the door to non-city related messages from “other units of local government” and to non-profit organizations in Kingman. The policy lays out what organizations and messages are and are not allowed, and establishes a fee for any group that does have its messages displayed. Council directed staff to remove a two-message per quarter limit on organizations, and the revised policy will come back to council at its next meeting on Sept. 19.
• • •
Issue: application fee for vacation rentals
Vote: 6-1, Councilmember Cameron Patt voted against
What it means: The council approved a $60 application fee for owners of short term rentals who are now required to obtain an annual business permit from the city – along with other requirements – prior to renting out the property for less than 30 days.
• • •
Issue: Grant application for Rancho Santa Fe TI
Vote: 7-0
What it means: As part of the consent agenda, council approved a grant application for the Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods Grant Program through the U.S. Department of Transportation. Kingman is applying for $20,860,786 through the grant, and the city already has $20 million for the project from the State of Arizona.
• • •
Issue: Equipment
purchases
Vote: 7-0
What it means: As part of the consent agenda, the council approved the purchase of a new Bobcat Skid Steer Loader for the parks division from Sourcewell Cooperative for $57,662.21. The council also approved a $120,918.80 purchase from Sourcewell for a crack seal machine that will be used for Kingman’s pavement preservation program.
• • •
Issue: Chip seal
Vote: 7-0
What it means: As part of the consent agenda, the council approved a $452,813.15 job order with Sunland Asphalt for Kingman’s chip seal program in residential district 1. The job order will cover a total of 10 miles of roadway within city limits, with the money coming from the city’s share of the Highway Users Revenue Fund.
• • •
Issue: Liquor licenses
Vote: 7-0
What it means: As part of the consent agenda, the council is recommending approval of separate Beer and Wine Store liquor licenses for the Kingman Travel Center (946 W. Beale St.), Kingman Gas Plus (3179 Harrison St.), and Fork in the Road (2307 Stockton Hill Rd.). The council also recommended approval of a Liquor Store liquor license Kingman Gas Plus.