KINGMAN – Kingman City Council adopted new water rate fees that will address ongoing maintenance within the city’s water system.
On Tuesday, June 6, city staff told council that implementing new rates is long overdue and is necessary in order to maintain a functioning water system. Multiple members of the public opposed the changes citing inflation concerns. For some customers of the city’s water system, some rates will go down while others will go up. New fees will take effect on July 6.
The last water rate increase was in 2011 prior to a decrease in 2013. The city is looking at $16.7 million in water-related capital projects through FY 2027. “That’s to operate the system as efficiently as we can,” Kevin Burnett of Willdan Financial Services said.
A revenue increase is additional funding needed to meet ongoing expenses and a rate increase is collected from the customer and how the additional revenue is collected. The proposed financial plan for the operating fund would have a Consumer Price Index adjustment starting in 2024 through FY 2028 at 1.50%. The revenue increase is proposed to be increased by 18.50% in FY 2024; 15.50% in FY 2025; 5.50% in FY 2026; 3.50% in FY 2027 and 2.50% in FY 2028. A revenue increase for the Capital Renewal fund proposes a 20% revenue increase each year from 2024-2028.
The proposed changes would be based on meter size and usage trends. Residential rates will transition to a four-tier system, including a lifeline rate for lower/fixed-income customers. The commercial and irrigation customers will have a uniform rate. Irrigation was based on a two-tiered system.
The fixed-rate amount was $7.21 to be connected to the city’s water system inside the city, regardless of meter size. Outside of city limits, the fixed rate was $9.64. The adopted tried system would include a higher rate for customers with a larger meter size. The average residential water meter is 5/8 inches but meters can go up to six inches.
Prior to the new rate adoptions, the capital renewal fee was fixed at $3.75 for customers inside and outside city limits, regardless of meter size. The water rate changes approved by council switches to a tier-based system based on meter size.
As for usage rates, residential rates will be split into tiers. Tier one, the lifeline rate, is between zero to 3,500 gallons per month. Tier two is 3,501 to 8,000 gallons per month, tier three is 8,001 to 20,000 gallons per month and tier four is over 20,000 gallons per month.
“The trend within the industry is to recognize the fact that it costs more to buy a three-inch meter than a 3/4 meter,” Burnett said. “It costs more to maintain, fix, repair that larger meter size and there’s also the greater ability to deliver water through the larger meter size. The industry standard says that those with a larger meter should pay a higher base charge just because there are those increased costs associated with larger meters.”
Burnett said that the tiered system won’t work from the commercial class due to the variety of businesses and their water uses, which is why it’s the same across the board. City Manager Ron Foggin said that certain entities can’t conserve due to their business, so they would never be able to drop into a lower tier. Commercial and irrigation customers will have a uniform rate. Irrigation had a two-tiered system previously.
Kingman’s Financial Services Director Tina Moline said 70% of revenues are collected based on volume rate. However, that 70% is trending downward, so increasing the monthly base charges to reflect meter sizes for a more stable revenue flow. In an average water system, around 80% to 90% of costs are fixed to cover the cost of infrastructure, acquiring water and providing electricity to pump the water. Increasing user revenue collections will allow the city to collect revenue outside of just operating costs.
Currently, the city gets about 30% of revenue from the base charge and the rate changes will bump that to 45%. Burnett said that the city can depend on the base rate revenue more than the volume rate revenue since the amount of water being used can fluctuate.
“We haven’t had an increase in almost 10 years and we have used our cash reserves to pay for our expenses,” Kingman Financial Services Director Tina Moline said. “It has been a long time since we’ve requested a rate increase and we are at the point now where we need to do so.”
Council and staff reiterated that they like to avoid raising costs for constituents, but by not gaining more revenue the city’s water system could collapse.
“The worst thing that happens is our citizens don’t think about clean water until they turn their tap and nothing comes out,” Foggin said. “We are trying to be as fiscally responsible as we possibly can be with this.”
“What we have to realize is that these water rates and base rates they pay for our wells, our pumps, our repair lines, our service trucks, our engineers to go out and fix all the problems when problems arise in our water system,” Councilman Cameron Patt said. “And if the money’s not there, the individuals who get called upon to fix these problems when they arise will not rise to the call.”
To determine what new water charges will look like, visit https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/water-fees to utilize the water charges calculator.