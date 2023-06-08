Kingman downtown

Kingman City Council approved new water rate fees a decade after they were decreased. City staff said more revenue is needed to keep up with maintenance and water-related projects. 

 (Miner file photo)

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council adopted new water rate fees that will address ongoing maintenance within the city’s water system.

On Tuesday, June 6, city staff told council that implementing new rates is long overdue and is necessary in order to maintain a functioning water system. Multiple members of the public opposed the changes citing inflation concerns. For some customers of the city’s water system, some rates will go down while others will go up. New fees will take effect on July 6.