The Kingman Center for the Arts has received a $14,500 grant from the State of Arizona that will aid in the center’s mission to bring more art and culture to the area.
The Arizona Commission on the Arts, which distributes the grant money, awarded a total of 367 grants statewide this year – totaling $5.42 million. Organizations in Mohave County received a total of $22,350 of that money, with $2,000 going to Lake Havasu Symphonic Winds and $5,850 to River Cities Community Theatre Players.
Kingman Center for the Arts received one of the Creative Capacity Grants, which provide money for general operations for arts and culture organizations whose primary mission is to “produce, present, teach or serve the arts.”
Kristina Michelson, Executive Director of the center, said the grant goes a long ways towards helping pay for the organization’s bills each year.
“It’s something that we apply for every year, and we appreciate the state’s support of the arts,” Michelson said. “It goes for our general operations and supports our mission to bring more art and culture into Kingman.”
She said last year the center received $16,000, but although this year’s total is a little bit lower the grant was larger in each of the past two years than it had been previously.
“When they came to visit in Kingman they saw a lot of what we are doing, and were very excited to see the presence of art and culture in Mohave County – and they would like some more,” Michelson said. “They would like to see more applications for funding from other groups in the area. Traditionally Mohave County hasn’t had a great presence of art activities, so we are trying to bring more.”
The Kingman Center for the Arts runs the art gallery located at 402 E. Beale Street, which brings in a wide variety of artwork from about 60 local artists.
“For this size of a community, we have a lot of talented people,” said Andree Duncan, a Kingman artists who also works at the center.
Pieces include sculptures, collages, paintings, quilts, jewelry, stain glass and more. Duncan said the main rule is the art has to be “family oriented.”
The center is also working to renovate the Beale Street Theater, and hosts various events and art classes throughout the year.
For more information about the Kingman Center for the Arts, visit kingmanarts.org.
6x6 on Route 66 coming soon
The Kingman Center for the Arts’ annual fundraiser – 6x6 on Route 66 – will kick off next week.
Artists purchase a blank 6-inch-by-6-inch canvas from the center, turn it into a work of art in whatever way they wish, and bring it back to the gallery to be put on display and sold for $20 apiece.
The fundraiser will kick off with a preview and auction on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m. Duncan said the best 10 or 15 submissions are selected and auctioned off during the kick-off event. The rest of the pieces will remain on display in the gallery until they are sold or until the show ends on Sept. 30.