Kingman Center for the Arts

The Kingman Center for the Arts has received a $14,500 grant from the Arizona Commission on the Arts, which will be used to help cover operating costs for the year.

 Michael Zogg/Kingman Miner

The Kingman Center for the Arts has received a $14,500 grant from the State of Arizona that will aid in the center’s mission to bring more art and culture to the area.

The Arizona Commission on the Arts, which distributes the grant money, awarded a total of 367 grants statewide this year – totaling $5.42 million. Organizations in Mohave County received a total of $22,350 of that money, with $2,000 going to Lake Havasu Symphonic Winds and $5,850 to River Cities Community Theatre Players.