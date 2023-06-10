Kingman Airport

 (Miner file photo)

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council approved a guaranteed maximum price with the city-hired environmental engineering firm, allowing the city to officially begin the process of remediating contaminated material at the Kingman Municipal Airport Dross Site.

“This has been ongoing litigation between the City of Kingman and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers represented by the Department of Justice,” City Attorney Carl Cooper said. “What we had done was we litigated some contaminated area out at the airport that occurred shortly after World War II.”