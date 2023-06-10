City of Kingman approved the guaranteed maximum price with city-hired environmental engineering firm Haley & Aldrich on Tuesday, June 6 for the airport dross site. The city can now issue the notice to proceed and begin the process of remediating the contaminated material.
KINGMAN – Kingman City Council approved a guaranteed maximum price with the city-hired environmental engineering firm, allowing the city to officially begin the process of remediating contaminated material at the Kingman Municipal Airport Dross Site.
“This has been ongoing litigation between the City of Kingman and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers represented by the Department of Justice,” City Attorney Carl Cooper said. “What we had done was we litigated some contaminated area out at the airport that occurred shortly after World War II.”
The City of Kingman received a $52.5 million settlement from the federal government for cleanup efforts. Cooper said after over a decade of discussions, the final order has been received the funding for the project.
The Tuesday agenda item was for council to vote on a guaranteed maximum price of the project, which Cooper said sets the costs for Haley & Aldrich. The guaranteed maximum price sets the base price at $43,466,752.03 with a contingency of $9,033,247.97. If there are remaining contingency funds, the city will retain up to $2 million for legal costs that were incurred over the course of this litigation. Remaining funds after legal fees will be split between the city and Haley & Aldrich 60/40.
Council unanimously approved the agreement and the city can issue the notice to proceed and begin the process of remediating the contaminated material.
“We’re hoping to get this thing started and finished as soon as possible,” Cooper said.
Cooper was asked by The Kingman Miner when the project would begin but he did not respond in time for publication.
After WWII, around 5,600 warplanes were smelted for aluminum in Kingman. Dross, the byproduct of the smelted aluminum, was buried and covered with a concrete apron. However, staff reported that the dross is reacting with the soil and causing the asphalt covering the material to swell and burst. The Kingman Miner previously reported that a study conducted in 2000 identified contaminants including arsenic, barium, magnesium and ammonia.
An engineer with Haley & Aldrich, the city-hired design firm, told council in 2022 that the gas was “bubbling” to the surface. “It looks like Mother Earth has acne out there,” City Street Superintendent Jack Plaunty previously said. Since dross is active, it reacts with heat and water to generate a variety of gases. Around 15 acres will be addressed with some areas at least 16 feet deep.
“We couldn’t believe that it could actually bubble up to the sizes that it has,” Haley & Aldrich Engineer Pejman Eshraghi said.
It was previously reported that construction for the cleanup is estimated to take 270 days and post-construction 120 days. The process will include the removal, transportation and relaying of asphalt.
The dross will be disposed of at a landfill designated to handle hazardous chemicals, most likely in Nevada. The waste will be transported by truck or train. The material will most likely be dug up during the winter months. The dross will then be hauled off.
Councilmembers also asked if dangers would arise during the digging process if there’s wind. Haley & Alrich staff is working with experts to ensure safety during the removal period. Water will also be used to control dust and monitor specific times during the day when it’s windy in Kingman. More contaminated soil and less contained soil will be mixed during the removal process.