KINGMAN – All Starz Academy recently represented Kingman at the AAU Gymnastics National Championships in Orlando, Florida. The athletes brought homes 70 medals.
The competition was held from June 29 through July 3 at the Orlando World Marriott Convention Center. Head Coach and Owner Brandee Proffit said 201 teams and 3,100 gymnasts from around the country participated.
Sixteen All Startz gymnasts from ages six to 18 competed in the Xcel Bronze, Xcel Silver, Xcel Gold, Xcel Platinum and Level 7 Divisions. The team finished with a total of 70 medals including three all around champions, five all around silver medalists, and three all around bronze medalists. The medal count included 17 gold medals, nine silver medals, 17 bronze medals and 26 top ten medals.
All Starz Gymnastics Team Is Coached by Brandee Proffit, Allison Ballard, Kendle Stubblefield, Khloe VanSickle, Heather Hunter, Alexis Mathews, Dylan Brisco, Kali Lewis, Cash Proffit and Alauna Ballard. Their competitive season ran from October 2022 through July 2023. According to Head Coach & Owner Brandee Proffit,
“Nationals was an amazing and rewarding conclusion to a fabulous season,” Proffit said.
The team earned their first-ever perfect 10s at the Lucky Starz Invitational in March of this year with Daylee Brazdys Level 7 earning a 10.0 on floor, and Ella Yates Xcel Silver earning a 10.0 on bars. Then Ella Yates earned another 10.0 on bars at the Cartoon Classic Invitational in May.
Elin VanVleet earned a perfect 10.0 on bars at the AAU Regional Championships in June. Leeah Campbell earned the team’s fifth 10.0 in one season on the floor at Nationals in June.
“This is an amazing accomplishment as not many gyms can say they’ve earned 10’s,” Proffit said.All Starz is also celebrating their 30th anniversary.
Proffit said stated that over the years, uneven bars have been the team’s lowest scoring event. However, they’ve turned their worst event into their best.
Seven-year-old Leeah Campbell scored a perfect 10.0 on her Xcel Silver floor exercise routine at the AAU Gymnastics National Championship.
Level 7:
Emily Flummer, 12, is the AAU National All-Around Champion with a 38.05. She also won the gold on bars with a 9.775 and the gold on beam with a 9.6. She earned the bronze on the floor with a 9.575, and she earned a spot on the National Team for having the second-highest bar & beam scores overall.
Xcel Platinum:
Payton Miller, 13, is the new AAU Platinum National All Around Champion with a 38.075. She is also the National Vault Champion with a 9.125, and the National Bar Champion with a 9.775. She won silver on beam with a 9.65 and bronze on floor with a 9.525.
Cash Proffit, 17, is the Xcel Platinum National All Around Champion with a 36.85. She also won the gold on vault with a 9.3, plus earned a spot on the National Team for having the second-highest vault score overall. She won the bronze medal on bars with a 9.275 and the bronze on floor with a 9.325.
All Starz Senior Madelyn Lock, 18, won the bronze medal all around with a 37.7. She is the Xcel Platinum Vault National Champion with a 9.175. She also won the bronze medal on bars with a 9.8.
Mackenzie Smith placed eight on floor with a 9.2.
Xcel Gold:
Xcel Gold Georgia Skellenger, 12, won the silver medal on beam with a 9.8. She also placed sixth on floor with a 9.375 and fifth all around with a 37.225.
Xcel Silver:
Xcel Silver Dallas Terwilleger, 10, won the silver medal all around with a 38.45. She is the National Champion on beam with a 9.925, which earned her a National Team award for being the highest in the session. She is also the National Bar Champion with a 9.675 and the bronze medalist on floor with a 9.825.
Xcel Silver Ella Yates, 8, won the silver medal all around with a 38.375. She is the National Floor Champion with a 9.925, and she is the National Bar Champion with a 9.7. She also won the bronze on beam with a 9.6. She earned a National Team Member spot for the highest bars and floor scores in the session.
Xcel Silver Jillian Perrine, 12, won the bronze medal All Around with a 38.775. She is the new National Bar Champion with a 9.925. She also earned the honor of being a National Team Member for her bar win, and she won the bronze medal on floor with a 9.6.
Xcel Silver Leeah Campbell, 7, won the bronze in the All Around with a 37.525! She is the National Floor Champion with a perfect 10.0! This score earned her the highest overall floor score and a spot on the National Team. She won the bronze on vault with an 8.84, and the bronze on beam with a 9.4.
Xcel Silver Alena Otero, 9, won the bronze medal on beam with a 9.5. She also won fourth on bars with a 9.35 and fifth all around with a 37.175.
Xcel Bronze:
Xcel Bronze Lexi Kirk, 8, is the National All Around silver medalist with a 38.125. She is the new National Beam Champion with a 9.525. She also won the silver medal on floor with a 9.5 and the bronze medal on vault with a 9.6!
Xcel Bronze Maddison Campbell, 6, is the National Silver Medalist All Around with a 37.075. She also won silver on vault with a 9.35, silver on bars with a 9.475 and bronze on floor with a 9.15.
Xcel Bronze Rilee Newton, 10, won the bronze medal all around with a 38.3. She won the silver medal on vault with a 9.675, and the silver medal on bars with a 9.6.
Xcel Bronze Julia Noonan, 7, is the beam National Champion with a 9.6. She also placed fifth on vault with a 9.225 and seventh all around with a 37.475.
7 year old Xcel Bronze Braelynn Link, 7, placed fifth on bars with a 9.5. She also placed sixth all around with a 37.175.