Sixteen All Startz gymnasts from ages six to 18 competed in the Xcel Bronze, Xcel Silver, Xcel Gold, Xcel Platinum and Level 7 Divisions. Ella Yates, Elena Otero, Leeah Campbell are pictured. 

 Photo courtesy of Brandee Proffit

KINGMAN – All Starz Academy recently represented Kingman at the AAU Gymnastics National Championships in Orlando, Florida. The athletes brought homes 70 medals.

The competition was held from June 29 through July 3 at the Orlando World Marriott Convention Center. Head Coach and Owner Brandee Proffit said 201 teams and 3,100 gymnasts from around the country participated.