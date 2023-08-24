Kingman Academy of Learning High School and Middle School both earned Josten’s Platinum-level Renaissance School of Distinction awards for last year and are currently working on it for this year as well.

Jostens has been partnering with schools for over 100 years making yearbooks and other personalized products and is now leading programs that instill a sense of responsibility and community. Their Renaissance Education program is a student-led club that is focused on creating a positive culture and climate for both staff and students. It focuses on “Six R’s”: Respect+ Recognize+ Reward+ Reinforce+ Relationships = Results.