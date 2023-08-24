Kingman Academy of Learning middle school students who are part of the Renaissance class at school stand Wednesday with their school’s Platinum award. Michael Perrine, Assistant Principal and Athletic Director (back left) and Judy Perrine, advisor for the Renaissance program (seated, holding the award) are pictured with Embri Angle, Samantha Batty, Emily Flummer, Wesley Forsse, Blake and Weston Ogborne, Adalyn Scroggins and Madelynn Lewandowski.
Kingman Academy of Learning middle school students who are part of the Renaissance class at school stand Wednesday with their school’s Platinum award. Michael Perrine, Assistant Principal and Athletic Director (back left) and Judy Perrine, advisor for the Renaissance program (seated, holding the award) are pictured with Embri Angle, Samantha Batty, Emily Flummer, Wesley Forsse, Blake and Weston Ogborne, Adalyn Scroggins and Madelynn Lewandowski.
JC Amberlyn/Kingman Miner
KAOL High School Renaissance students from left to right, are Chase White, Iveth Vasquez, Maysen Victory, Harli Bundy and Cade Benson.
Kingman Academy of Learning High School and Middle School both earned Josten’s Platinum-level Renaissance School of Distinction awards for last year and are currently working on it for this year as well.
Jostens has been partnering with schools for over 100 years making yearbooks and other personalized products and is now leading programs that instill a sense of responsibility and community. Their Renaissance Education program is a student-led club that is focused on creating a positive culture and climate for both staff and students. It focuses on “Six R’s”: Respect+ Recognize+ Reward+ Reinforce+ Relationships = Results.
KAOL High School has received the Renaissance School of Distinction Award three times in a row now, putting them in an elite class. Renaissance teacher Erin Schreurs and some of her most involved students explained how the school runs many programs every year related to the “Six R’s”.
For Respect, they teach the KAOL “Tigers Characteristics”: Tenacity, Integrity, Gratitude, Empathy, Respect, and Service. For Recognition and Reward, they take time as a school to recognize staff and students who exemplify these qualities, whether it is over the loudspeaker, social media, announcements, etc. Cade Benson commented on how the school runs rallies every year.
“At these rallies we recognize student achievements,” Chase White said. “If you have a GPA of 2.5 and above you can get a card. There’s at least three rewards each student can choose from.”
For example, students can get gift cards and “Free Homework” or “Free Tardy” credit. Reinforcement comes from being consistent. Relationships include making sure people feel that they have a place and know others.
Schreurs told the Miner that last year, over 90% of students said they had at least one adult on campus they could trust and talk to.
The results speak for themselves. The school is connecting more with its community, including a partnership with NUCOR Steel last year, and students are motivated to participate in improvements.
“We get more motivated and want to come to school,” Iveth Vasquez said.
Last year, the number of students taking credit recovery classes was reduced by 54%.
“Renaissance, to me, is going above and beyond to let students know they’re not alone. We’ve had over 100 students show up who wanted to make school a better place,” said Maysen Victory.
The high school is not alone in this, as Kingman Academy of Learning Middle School has earned its first Renaissance Platinum-level School of Distinction award. This year, KAOL Intermediate and Primary schools are starting their own programs as well.
To achieve this award, schools must teach all the above, as well as fulfill 17 specific activities. The program, if successful, culminates in a trip to the global conference, which was held this year in Texas.
Judy Perrine is the advisor for the Renaissance program for KAOL Middle School. Their school teachings include “Be here, be kind, be you.”
One of the community events they are working for right now includes the “Teens for Jeans” donation drive, seeking to gather jeans for those in need in the community – and teach students empathy.
Michael Perrine, Assistant Principal and Athletic Director, explained that they have four houses or “dens” (their mascot is the coyote) and students can earn points for their dens. The winning den getting a free dress day. “We want to create that school that kids want to come to each day.” Judy added, “Staffulty too. That’s staff and faculty… We’re really excited getting this School of Distinction award.”