KAOL graduation

Several Kingman Academy of Learning High School graduates decorated their graduation caps. Speakers reflected on the support systems they built during their time in high school. 

KINGMAN – Kingman Academy of Learning High School class of 2023 celebrated their graduation on Wednesday, May 23.

The graduates reflected on their accomplishments from high school and what they hope to achieve in the coming years. Most importantly, they were reminded of the support system they’ve built with their classmates and the bond they will carry with them through life.