KINGMAN – Kingman Academy of Learning High School class of 2023 celebrated their graduation on Wednesday, May 23.
The graduates reflected on their accomplishments from high school and what they hope to achieve in the coming years. Most importantly, they were reminded of the support system they’ve built with their classmates and the bond they will carry with them through life.
“This class is one of the most driven groups of students I’ve come to know, but not in a typical way where everyone strives for the best test scores or where everyone tried to get the best grades. We are driven in a way that makes us fight for one another and stand up for what we believe in,” Samantha Ogborn, graduate, said.
Like so many students, the class of 2023 had their early high school years disrupted by the pandemic. Speakers were vulnerable about the challenges of being isolated from their peers and shifting to remote learning. However, through challenges and periods of doubt, the whole class made it to the stage and received their diplomas. Along with passing their classes, they also learned the valuable lesson of learning from their mistakes. Whether it’s procrastinating an assignment or failing a test, it’s important not to overlook the failure or forget to celebrate overcoming it.
Josephine Brandt, valedictorian, said failure should not be feared because it’s what makes us human. Instead, her teachers at KAOL taught her how to remain positive and persistent in the midst of a challenge.
“Essentially, your failures will lead you down a path that is more successful than you ever imagined,” Brandt said. “We have spent the last four years focusing on our conventional success but now I hope we can celebrate our failures and the messiness that brought us to this point.”
Lanie Dela Pena, valedictorian, said that positive experiences such a winning school competitions, sports games or getting out of certain lessons due to remote learning outweighed the challenges brought on by the high school. Life will be full of challenges and uncertainty, so it’s important to be flexible and open to new possibilities.
“When you feel as if you don’t know what’s going on, just know that most adults I have talked to say they still don’t understand what they’re doing either. So embrace the unknown of the future with a curious mind,” Dela Pena said.
KAOL Executive Director Eric Lillis said the class of 2023 earned 6,000 hours of community service. Combined, the class also earned over $850,000 is scholarships to a variety of universities. Lillis also celebrated students’ accomplishments, such as multiple appearances and the FIRST World Robotics Championships. He also highlighted those pursuing a career in public safety and welding.
KAOL High School Principal Jennifer Perea shared her key takeaways from the “eclectic” class of 2023, such as being open to life changes, giving second chances and understanding that people are capable of making better choices.
“Despite the rocky start to high school, these young men and women are incredibly resilient, and 100% of this class made the commitment to graduate and are here today to prove anything is possible,” Perea said.