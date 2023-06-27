IMG_6804.JPG

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Kingman 10-12 All-Stars started the District 9 Tournament going 2-1, falling to Blythe Friday night before coming back and beating Mohave Valley on Sunday. Kingman then defeated Bullhead on Monday 7-0.

In Friday’s 3-0 loss, Blythe scored on a single in the first inning before the game turned into a pitcher’s duel as the team would get three straight outs behind Kingman pitcher Gabriel Cruz the next two innings.