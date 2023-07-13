Jennifer Esposito has failed in her bid for a court order that would essentially “pause” a rate increase and surcharge package that the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved for the Golden Valley Improvement District.
Esposito sought a Temporary Restraining Order to revert back to the previous rate structure while other challenges and/or remedies could be found for a district fraught with financial challenge.
Upon conclusion of a 2.5 hour long hearing Wednesday, Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen found that Esposito successfully established through witness testimony and argument that GVID customers are enduring hardship from the rate increases approved by the Board of Supervisors on May 1.
Jantzen also noted that Esposito was convincing in demonstrating that customers were caught off guard, many unaware of the rate increases until receiving their first bills. Jantzen, however, found that the county had complied with legal public notice requirements intended to inform citizens that the proposed rate package would be deliberated by the BOS.
Jantzen was exposed to the GVID history involving the expensive repercussions of well drilling failures largely responsible for its current fiscal reality. Ultimately, he concluded that the county did not overstep its authority in approving the GVID rate hikes.
“The amount of the increase is proportionate to trying to fix the district’s lack of money over the last few years,” Jantzen said. “As it is today, I don’t find that you’ve met the burden as you’ve suggested by clear and convincing evidence that a Temporary Restraining Order should be issued. It is ordered denying the request for a temporary restraining order.”
Jantzen expressed a modicum of optimism for the GVID, given information presented during the hearing. Word that the BOS may eliminate the surcharge, may provide extensive additional funding and possibly transition the district governing board to civilian administration left Jantzen expressing hope that the GVID issues might be resolved outside a courtroom.