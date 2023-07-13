Administration building

Jennifer Esposito has failed in her bid for a court order that would essentially “pause” a rate increase and surcharge package that the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved for the Golden Valley Improvement District.

 Miner file photo

KINGMAN – Jennifer Esposito, at least for now, has failed in her bid for a court order that would essentially “pause” a rate increase and surcharge package that the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved for the Golden Valley Improvement District.

Esposito sought a Temporary Restraining Order to revert back to the previous rate structure while other challenges and/or remedies could be found for a district fraught with financial challenge.